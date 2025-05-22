Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC

Ogee The MC recounts his first encounter with the late Ebony Reigns. He says he noticed Ebony had undeniable star power at first glance, long before she became a household name.

In a conversation on 3Music, the seasoned hypeman recalled first meeting the late Ghanaian diva during a club event where the legendary group VIP was promoting a project. Prodigal of VIP, a regular at the venue, had asked Ogee to announce their song. That’s when he noticed Ebony.

“She felt like someone I already knew. She had this star charisma at first sight,” he said.

Ogee The MC with the late Ebony Reigns. Credit: Ghana Music.

Ogee The MC approached her, assuming she was already an artist. Although Ebony was modest about her talent, he urged her to send him her songs. At the time, OGee hosted a radio show on YFM Accra.

“She sent me three songs. I listened for just six seconds and called her right after. I asked if she was even aware of that voice,” he shared.

For him, that moment sparked a conversation that moved quickly. When he asked if she had a manager, the pieces began to align.

Watch full interview