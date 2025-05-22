My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian multifaceted artist, E.L has opened up about his decision to contribute a beat to Lyrical Joe’s latest album, “I AM”. In a recent interview with Ghana Music, the award-winning artist explained that while he used to freely give out beats, he now reserves his production for select artists.

“My beats only go to special people. I mean, it’s nice to share, and gone are the days I do well to give out beats to people. But the special ones go to the really special ones,” E.L shared.

Lyrical Joe. Photo Credit: Lyrical Joe.

One of those artists, according to E.L, is rapper Lyrical Joe. The producer contributed to Lyrical Joe’s latest album “I AM”.

“Lyrical Joe has been doing amazing,” E.L said. “I’m only happy to share in his moment.”

Ghanaian musician EL (@ELgh_) speaks on giving Lyrical Joe his beats, his verse on Lyrical Joe’s album “I Am” and the inspiration behind his verse on the title song for the album.#GhanaMusic #IAm pic.twitter.com/b3NJCd3APT — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) May 20, 2025