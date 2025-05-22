News

My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe

E.L has explained why his beat landed on Lyrical Joe’s new album "I AM".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.

Ghanaian multifaceted artist, E.L has opened up about his decision to contribute a beat to Lyrical Joe’s latest album, “I AM”. In a recent interview with Ghana Music, the award-winning artist explained that while he used to freely give out beats, he now reserves his production for select artists.

“My beats only go to special people. I mean, it’s nice to share, and gone are the days I do well to give out beats to people. But the special ones go to the really special ones,” E.L shared.

Lyrical Joe. Photo Credit: Lyrical Joe.
Lyrical Joe. Photo Credit: Lyrical Joe.

One of those artists, according to E.L, is rapper Lyrical Joe. The producer contributed to Lyrical Joe’s latest album “I AM”.

“Lyrical Joe has been doing amazing,” E.L said. “I’m only happy to share in his moment.”

Watch

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
Lyrical Joe releases second studio album; ‘I AM’
Lyrical Joe drops explosive new song ‘TES’ featuring Medikal
Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ sparks excitement and high expectations for ‘I Am’ album
Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ from ‘I AM’ album sparks anticipation and discussion
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Obaapa Christy Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
Next Article Tulenkey Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Highlife singer Dada KD
Dada KD passes away; Ghana mourns Highlife star
News
Cover Artwork: Foko! - King Paluta
2025 Week 20: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend.
Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”
Music
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
Moliy scores spot on Spotify’s 2025 ‘Songs of Summer’ list
News
Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ghanaians trashed me for artist-hypeman setup – Ogee The MC
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Tulenkey
Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’
Music
Obaapa Christy
Watch ‘Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix’ music video by Obaapa Christy feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham
Music
Team Eternity Ghana
Team Eternity Ghana releases ‘Ɛnnɛ M’anya Anigye’ featuring Grace Charles
Music
Kweku Teye
Kweku Teye shares powerful worship single, ‘Agya Wayɛ Me Yie’
Music
Rocky Dawuni
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like