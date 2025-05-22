Ogee The MC calls for music events to expand beyond Accra

Ogee the MC is calling on event organizers and industry players to take music events and key activities beyond the capital city, Accra.

Speaking on 3Music, the official hypeman for Stonebwoy called on event organizers and stakeholders to consider other regions, especially cities like Kumasi and Takoradi for major shows and award-related activities.

“Unless we can actually move certain events to other cities outside Accra, it doesn’t really have to be in the capital all the time,” he shared.

OGEE THE MC. Photo Credit: OGEE THE MC/Instagram.

While acknowledging Accra’s role as the country’s main hub for press and promotions, he argued that decentralizing events would create more visibility for regional talent. “I believe talents can be where they are and still run their stuff but sometimes do well to visit the capital,” he added.

He pointed out that artists often get stuck in Accra simply because that’s where the opportunities are concentrated. “Sometimes I don’t believe the artists don’t want to go to other places,” he added. “But it’s more like Accra is where everything happens.”

This reflect a growing conversation around creating equal opportunities for talents across Ghana, regardless of where they are based.