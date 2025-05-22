Samini meets Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss SafariFest 2025

Ghanaian musician Samini continues to expand his influence beyond music, as he and his management team met with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) last Friday.

The meeting was to explore potential collaborations for SafariFest (Saminifest)—a cultural and creative arts festival set to take place later this year.

The meeting focused on building a strong partnership that promotes Ghanaian culture, tourism, and entertainment through SafariFest, which has evolved from Samini’s iconic Saminifest into a broader platform celebrating Ghanaian heritage.

Present at the meeting were key officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority, including the Deputy CEO for Marketing and Special Projects, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Abeiku Santana), who led the engagement.

Samini meeting with Ghana Tourism Authority

With Samini’s status as a cultural icon and the GTA’s mission to promote domestic and international tourism, the synergy between the two is promising.

Samini expressed excitement about the opportunity to work closely with the GTA to create a festival experience that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.

He emphasized the need for sustainable cultural events that spotlight local talent, traditions, and tourism hotspots.

SafariFest aims to be a flagship event in Ghana’s creative calendar—and with Samini at the helm, expectations are high for a celebration of music, culture, and identity.