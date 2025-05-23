Auli x Abiana: Voices of Ghana EP set to celebrate African and Baltic music traditions

In a powerful celebration of cultural heritage and musical innovation, Latvian folk ensemble Auli and Ghanaian soul-life vocalist Abiana have joined creative forces on a groundbreaking EP titled Voices of Ghana. Scheduled for release on May 26, 2025, the project bridges centuries-old traditions through contemporary music, immersive sound, and global collaboration

The project, a continuation of Auli’s Voices of the Ancestors series — which began in 2019 with vocalists from Mongolia, Austria, and Norway — marks the group’s first African collaboration. It is facilitated by Apprise Music; Ghana’s leading music distribution and marketing company.

“Our vision is to highlight the rich singing traditions around the world,” said Kaspars Barbals, producer and founding member of Auli. “Through Abiana’s voice and storytelling, we’ve captured the spirit of Ghanaian heritage in a new and meaningful way.”

Latvian folk ensemble -Auli. Photo Credit: Auli

Abiana, known for her lush vocals and genre-bending style that fuses Soul, Highlife, and Neo-Soul, brings authenticity and vibrance to the EP. Her 2020 debut single “Adun Lei” gained critical acclaim, earning her the Best Female Vocal Performance at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In Voices of Ghana, she lends her voice to reinterpret traditional Ghanaian folk songs, layered over Auli’s signature bagpipes and thunderous drums. The result is a sonic experience that blends West African rhythms with Baltic energy — a truly global soundscape.

Abiana will also play a central role in the educational component of the project, discussing Ghana’s rich singing traditions and offering vocal demonstrations in a series of interviews and cultural showcases.

Investing in the Creative Economy

More than an artistic collaboration, Voices of Ghana is a strategic investment in cultural exchange, tourism, and the global creative economy. With Apprise Music leading distribution in Africa and Catapult Distribution handling global reach, the EP will be available in Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity formats on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TikTok, and other major platforms.

“This project goes beyond music,” said Michael Bamfo, CEO of Apprise Music. “It connects history, education, and innovation — aligning perfectly with our mission to elevate African music to a global audience.”

Auli, formed in 2003 in Riga, has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of traditional Latvian music. Despite the near-extinction of bagpipe and drum traditions in Latvia, the group has reimagined these instruments through modern experimentation and collaboration.

Their partnership with Abiana stands as a testament to the power of music to transcend borders and create unity through sound.

The EP Voices of Ghana drops May 26, 2025.

Cover Artwork: Voices of Ghana – Auli X Abiana