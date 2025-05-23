News

I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay describes herself as the most bullied artist Ghana has ever seen.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.
Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.

Wendy Shay says no artist in Ghana has faced more public criticism than she has experienced. The singer opened up on the Afrobeats Podcast, sharing deep reflections on the backlash she experienced when she first entered the music industry.

According to her, the pressure, comparisons, and constant attacks nearly pushed her to quit music entirely. “I came in at a time when Ghana had lost a gem,” she said. “People weren’t ready to accept a new female artist, especially from the same label.”

Wendy joined RuffTown Records in 2018, shortly after the death of Ebony Reigns. The timing, she says, worked against her. Many fans felt she was trying to replace Ebony, and the comparisons were nonstop.

Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.
Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.

“Ebony was dancehall. I’m Afrobeats. Even our voice textures are not the same,” she explained.

But that didn’t stop the trolling and harsh criticism. The negativity extended beyond music, affecting her personal life and family. Her mother even advised her to leave Ghana and return to Germany. “It was hard. Some family members were too shy to be associated with me,” she said.

She described the experience as painful and lonely, adding, “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.” Still, she kept going. “I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history. But with God and my team, I survived,” she said.

Despite the hate, Wendy Shay pressed on. Within six months, she won 14 awards and dropped several hit songs. For her, that success proved one thing: resilience pays off.

Watch full interview here:

