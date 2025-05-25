News

Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees

The sixth edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA is officially underway, with the full list of 2025 nominees now public.

GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has officially revealed the nominees for its sixth edition, set to take place on August 16, 2025.

Contents
List of Nominees (Ghana Categories)Artiste of the YearAfrobeat/Pop Artiste of the YearGospel Artiste of the YearHighlife/Hiphop Artiste of the YearHighlife Artiste of the YearReggae/Dancehall Artiste of the YearNew Artiste of the YearEmerging Artiste of the YearMost Popular Song of the YearCollaboration of the YearGospel Song of the YearHighlife Song of the YearSong Writer of the YearMusic Concert of the YearList of Nominees (USA Categories)Female Artiste of the YearMale Artiste of the YearRapper of the YearHighlife Artiste of the YearGospel Artiste of the YearHiplife/HipHop Artiste of the YearNew Artiste of the YearDiaspora Act of the YearMale Vocalist of the YearFemale Vocalist of the YearAfrobeat/Pop Artiste of the YearEmerging Artiste of the YearGospel Song of the YearHiplife/HipHop Song of the YearHighlife Song of the YearAfro Pop/Afro Beat Song of the YearCollaboration of the YearProducer of the YearDJ/MC of the YearMusic Concert of the Year

The announcement aired live on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, May 24. The unveiling, hosted by leading figures in Ghana’s entertainment scene, highlighted a new class of outstanding talent across multiple categories.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at ACX1 Studios, located at 1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event continues its mission to honour Ghanaian artists making an impact both at home and in the diaspora.

Organizers say the sixth edition will build on the growing relevance of GMA-USA as a platform that connects Ghana’s music industry with international audiences. Purchase your tickets for the highly anticipated awards night on www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-music-awards-usa-6-tickets-1250788805989 to be part of something amazing.

List of Nominees (Ghana Categories)

Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Artiste of the Year nominations.
Afrobeat/Pop Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Afrobeat/Pop Artiste of the Year nominations.
Gospel Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Gospel Artiste of the Year nominations.
Highlife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Highlife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year nominations.
Highlife Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Highlife Artiste of the Year nominations.
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year nominations.
New Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. New Artiste of the Year nominations.
Emerging Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Emerging Artiste of the Year nominations.
Most Popular Song of the Year
Collaboration of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Collaboration of the Year nominations.
Gospel Song of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Gospel Song of the Year nominations
Highlife Song of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Highlife Song of the Year nominations.
Song Writer of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Song Writer of the Year nominations.
Music Concert of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Music Concert of the Year nominations.
List of Nominees (USA Categories)

Female Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Female Artiste of the Year nominations.
Male Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Male Artiste of the Year nominations.
Rapper of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Rapper of the Year nominations.
Highlife Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Highlife Artiste of the Year nominations.
Gospel Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Gospel Artiste of the Year nominations.
Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year nominations.
New Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. New Artiste of the Year nominations.
Diaspora Act of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Diaspora Act of the Year nominations.
Male Vocalist of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Male Vocalist of the Year nominations.
Female Vocalist of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Female Vocalist of the Year nominations.
Afrobeat/Pop Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Afrobeat/Pop Artiste of the Year nominations.
Emerging Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Emerging Artiste of the Year nominations.
Gospel Song of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Gospel Song of the Year nominations.
Hiplife/HipHop Song of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Hiplife/HipHop Song of the Year nominations.
Highlife Song of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Highlife Song of the Year nominations.
Afro Pop/Afro Beat Song of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Afro Pop/Afro Beat Song of the Year nomination.
Collaboration of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Collaboration of the Year nominations.
Producer of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Producer of the Year nominations.
DJ/MC of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. DJ/MC of the Year nominations.
Music Concert of the Year

Ghana Music Awards USA. Music Concert of the Year nominations.
