GuiltyBeatz breaks down how his Beyoncé collaboration happened

Ghanaian music producer GuiltyBeatz has shared the backstory of how he landed a major collaboration with global icon Beyoncé.

In an interview with 3Music TV, the multifaceted producer revealed that the connection began with a surprise email from Beyoncé’s team. “At first, I didn’t believe it. I was like, how can it be Beyoncé?” he recalled. Curious, he looked up Parkwood Entertainment, the name behind the email, and realized it was real.

The producer, known for breakout Afrobeat hits like “Akwaaba” and “Pilolo”, believes the timing was key. “I think it was around the time they were about to start working on “The Lion King” project,” he said. “Akwaaba gave them that strong African vibe they were looking for.”

GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.

Things moved quickly from there. GuiltyBeatz was flown to New York to meet the A&R team. From there, he joined studio sessions in Los Angeles. Within five days, three songs emerged: “Find Your Way Back”, “Keys to the Kingdom”, and “Already”, all featured on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

That project marked a major milestone in his career, helping push African music deeper into the global spotlight.

Watch full interview here: