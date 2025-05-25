News

GuiltyBeatz breaks down how his Beyoncé collaboration happened

GuiltyBeatz opens up about how he landed a spot on Beyoncé’s "The Lion King: The Gift" album.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.

Ghanaian music producer GuiltyBeatz has shared the backstory of how he landed a major collaboration with global icon Beyoncé.

In an interview with 3Music TV, the multifaceted producer revealed that the connection began with a surprise email from Beyoncé’s team. “At first, I didn’t believe it. I was like, how can it be Beyoncé?” he recalled. Curious, he looked up Parkwood Entertainment, the name behind the email, and realized it was real.

The producer, known for breakout Afrobeat hits like “Akwaaba” and “Pilolo”, believes the timing was key. “I think it was around the time they were about to start working on “The Lion King” project,” he said. “Akwaaba gave them that strong African vibe they were looking for.”

GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.

Things moved quickly from there. GuiltyBeatz was flown to New York to meet the A&R team. From there, he joined studio sessions in Los Angeles. Within five days, three songs emerged: “Find Your Way Back”, “Keys to the Kingdom”, and “Already”, all featured on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

That project marked a major milestone in his career, helping push African music deeper into the global spotlight.

Watch full interview here:

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
Twitch 4EVA & GuiltyBeatz to join forces for Exciting Joint EP
Sounds of the Black Star ★ 2024 Ghana Month Playlist
Audio: All In by GuiltyBeatz feat. Ladipoe & Nesta
Could Jay-Z be confirming Ghana as part of stops for Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in this photo?
Beyoncé in talks to bring her ‘Renaissance’ world tour to Ghana!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA. Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees
Next Article Chichi DJ at the Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2. Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2 celebrates Ghana’s DJ Culture with Chichi DJ
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Elsie Raad
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
Music
Wiyaala
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Music
Rocky Dawuni
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
Music
Afro-soul singer Nhoza. Photo Credit: Nhoza
Nhoza and Rich.Gee team up for soulful new single “Andiyazi”
Africa
Lyrical Joe
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Music
Epixode
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
Music
Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.
“How I Want It” – Anabel Rose spill it all on new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like