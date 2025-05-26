Ghanaian creatives are talented but lack structure – Amaarae’s manager

Ama Bawuah, mother and manager of Ghanaian pop star Amaarae, believes Ghana’s creative sector is rich in talent but limited by poor structure and planning.

Speaking on the Diva Doc Let’s Talk show, she reflected on her daughter’s early steps in music, highlighting the systemic gaps many creatives face in Ghana. She explained that while many artists in Ghana are gifted, they often lack the structure and strategic thinking needed to build long-term careers.

“I think a lot of creatives in Ghana are talented, but it’s the structure and strategy that we lack,” she said.

Reflecting on Amaarae’s early steps, she shared how they took a business-minded approach from the start. After high school, Amaarae joined a creative collective, before her discovery by Mutombo, then her creative director. But behind the scenes, her team was focused on building a strong foundation, structuring her brand, planning long-term, and thinking beyond the music.

“We approached Amaarae’s career as a business,” Bawuah stated, urging other creatives to adopt a similar mindset.

Her remarks underline a larger issue in Ghana’s music industry, many artists focus solely on the craft without putting proper systems and strategies in place to grow and sustain their careers.

Watch full interview