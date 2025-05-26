News

Ghanaian creatives are talented but lack structure – Amaarae’s manager

Amaarae’s mother and manager, Ama Bawuah says Ghanaian creatives lack structure and strategy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Ama Bawuah. Photo Credit: Ama Bawuah/LinkedIn.
Ama Bawuah. Photo Credit: Ama Bawuah/LinkedIn.

Ama Bawuah, mother and manager of Ghanaian pop star Amaarae, believes Ghana’s creative sector is rich in talent but limited by poor structure and planning.

Speaking on the Diva Doc Let’s Talk show, she reflected on her daughter’s early steps in music, highlighting the systemic gaps many creatives face in Ghana. She explained that while many artists in Ghana are gifted, they often lack the structure and strategic thinking needed to build long-term careers.

“I think a lot of creatives in Ghana are talented, but it’s the structure and strategy that we lack,” she said.

Reflecting on Amaarae’s early steps, she shared how they took a business-minded approach from the start. After high school, Amaarae joined a creative collective, before her discovery by Mutombo, then her creative director. But behind the scenes, her team was focused on building a strong foundation, structuring her brand, planning long-term, and thinking beyond the music.

“We approached Amaarae’s career as a business,” Bawuah stated, urging other creatives to adopt a similar mindset.

Her remarks underline a larger issue in Ghana’s music industry, many artists focus solely on the craft without putting proper systems and strategies in place to grow and sustain their careers.

Watch full interview

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Amaarae had a music business plan at 20 – Ama Bawuah
Ghanaian kids were really tough on her – Amaarae’s manager
Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Coachella Performers of Ghanaian Descent, Then and Now
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Corby. Photo Credit: Corby/Instagram. Corby delivers a stirring debut with new EP “Anxious Attachments”
Next Article Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak. 2025 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ogee The MC. Photo Credit: Ogee The MC/Instagram.
Ebony had this star charisma at first sight – Ogee The MC
News
Afro-soul singer Nhoza. Photo Credit: Nhoza
Nhoza and Rich.Gee team up for soulful new single “Andiyazi”
Africa
Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music Africa. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Temi Adeniji recognized on Billboard’s 2025 Global Power Players list for the second consecutive year
Africa
Rapper Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog fires back in new release ‘Asem Ben’
Music
Rocky Dawuni
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak.
2025 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Corby. Photo Credit: Corby/Instagram.
Corby delivers a stirring debut with new EP “Anxious Attachments”
Music
Gyakie
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Music
Wiyaala
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Music
Epixode
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like