News

Moliy, AratheJay billed for Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin

Moliy and AratheJay will perform at this year’s Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AratheJay, Moliy. Credit: AratheJay/Moliy.
Pop-Kultur Festival, Berlin lineup. Credit: Pop-Kultur Festival.

Ghanaian artists Moliy and AratheJay have been announced as part of the official lineup for the 2025 Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin. Moliy is scheduled to perform on August 27, while AratheJay takes the stage on August 30.

The annual festival is known for spotlighting cutting-edge music and cross-cultural collaborations. This year’s bill includes acts from across Europe, Africa, and beyond, reinforcing Pop-Kultur’s global appeal.

Moliy, the best selling digital African artist who has one of the global-charting hit song “Shake It To The Max” will bring her Afro-pop and alt-R&B sound to German audiences.

Pop-Kultur Festival, Berlin lineup. Credit: Pop-Kultur Festival.
Pop-Kultur Festival, Berlin lineup. Credit: Pop-Kultur Festival.

New-age artist AratheJay, whose music blends Hiplife, Afrobeats, trap, and contemporary Ghanaian rhythms, continues his upward trajectory with this major international slot.

Their selection follows Black Sherif’s performance at the 2024 edition, marking a consistent Ghanaian presence at the festival. It also signals the growing global interest in Ghana’s new generation of experimental artists.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Moliy scores spot on Spotify’s 2025 ‘Songs of Summer’ list
‘Love it’ – MrBeast joins the MOLIY train
ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
AratheJay hits 1Million plays for “Peace” on Audiomack
Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Adom Kiki Adom Kiki releases ‘Dynamis The Mix’ – A Spirit-filled Gospel song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Moffy. Photo Credit: Moffy.
Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Culture
Elsie Raad
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
Music
Gyakie
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Music
Tulenkey
Tulenkey speaks truth in powerful new single ‘Berma’
Music
Wendy Shay. Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Instagram.
I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Adom Kiki
Adom Kiki releases ‘Dynamis The Mix’ – A Spirit-filled Gospel song
Music
Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak.
2025 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Corby. Photo Credit: Corby/Instagram.
Corby delivers a stirring debut with new EP “Anxious Attachments”
Music
Wiyaala
Wiyaala & The Yaga Yagas reimagine Osibisa’s ‘Welcome Home’ in soulful ballad
Music
Epixode
Epixode ignites the Dancehall scene with ‘Millions’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like