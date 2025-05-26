Moliy, AratheJay billed for Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin

Ghanaian artists Moliy and AratheJay have been announced as part of the official lineup for the 2025 Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin. Moliy is scheduled to perform on August 27, while AratheJay takes the stage on August 30.

The annual festival is known for spotlighting cutting-edge music and cross-cultural collaborations. This year’s bill includes acts from across Europe, Africa, and beyond, reinforcing Pop-Kultur’s global appeal.

Moliy, the best selling digital African artist who has one of the global-charting hit song “Shake It To The Max” will bring her Afro-pop and alt-R&B sound to German audiences.

Pop-Kultur Festival, Berlin lineup. Credit: Pop-Kultur Festival.

New-age artist AratheJay, whose music blends Hiplife, Afrobeats, trap, and contemporary Ghanaian rhythms, continues his upward trajectory with this major international slot.

Their selection follows Black Sherif’s performance at the 2024 edition, marking a consistent Ghanaian presence at the festival. It also signals the growing global interest in Ghana’s new generation of experimental artists.