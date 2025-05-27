I didn’t want to ride on my father’s fame – Gyakie

Ghanaian singer, daughter of Highlife legend Nana Acheampong, Gyakie has opened up about her decision to keep her father’s identity private at the start of her music career. On the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast with Joey Akan, the singer shared that she wanted to prove herself without relying on her father’s glory.

“When I started music, I never mentioned who he was. I wanted to do music and grow with it on my own…I wanted to feel I’m hustling and starting this journey afresh,” Gyakie shared.

The “Something” hitmaker explained that while there’s nothing wrong with family support, she didn’t want her father’s influence to shape people’s perceptions of her journey.

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram

“It felt tricky,” she admitted. “With his name, it may push some people away but could also bring some people close to my sound.”

According to Gyakie, public assumptions about her success being tied to her father’s name also played a role in her decision. “Someone could be like, ‘It’s because it’s Nana Acheampong that’s why she got the award’ or ‘that’s why she performed there,'” she said.

For a little over two years into her career, the connection became public bit she had let her work speak before. “I just wanted people to see my hard work,” she added. “Now, I don’t even mind.”

Since her professional debut release in 2019, Gyakie has gone on to release two projects, “SEED” and “My Diary” EPs along with hit records including, “Something”, “Forever” and “Rent Free” among others. She is currently on the roll-out for her debut album and third project dubbed, “After Midnight”.

Watch full interview