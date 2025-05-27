News

It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show

Black Sherif says COLORS showing felt “like déjà vu” after stirring performance of “One”.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

Black Sherif made his COLORS debut with a gripping performance of “One,” the second track of his latest album “Iron Boy“. The Ghanaian star brought raw emotion and depth to the music video series, tackling fame, faith, and personal struggle.

Interviewed on 10 Magazine, Black Sherif revealed that the moment felt destined. “I always saw it coming. It felt almost like a necessary step – one of those missions where, once completed, it feels like déjà vu,” he said.

The choice of song wasn’t up for debate. “One was the only track I had in mind when I found out I’d be performing on COLORS. I had zero doubts it would be anything else.”

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

His COLORS performance captured the haunting energy of the track. With minimal staging, Blacko stood alone while he delivered with piercing sincerity. The stripped-down setup amplified the weight of his words, offering fans a glimpse into the emotional core of “Iron Boy”.

Watch Black Sheirf on COLORS

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards
‘Patience is the greatest lesson I’ve learned making Iron Boy’ – Black Sherif
‘Iron Boy is my proudest work yet’ – Black Sherif
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Black Sherif endorses AratheJay and Gonaboy as Highlife’s new disruptors
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Goon Flavour, Master KG and Eemoh. Photo Credit: Goon Flavour/Master KG/Eemoh
Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh turn up the volume worldwide with viral smash “Ngishutheni”
Africa
Moffy. Photo Credit: Moffy.
Chronicling The Challenges of Recording Music in Accra
Culture
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
News
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees
News
Elsie Raad
New music: Elsie Raad shares honest emotions in ‘Run”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG ignites African Spirit in ‘Sundiata’ feat. Suli Breaks
Music
Adom Kiki
Adom Kiki releases ‘Dynamis The Mix’ – A Spirit-filled Gospel song
Music
Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak.
2025 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Corby. Photo Credit: Corby/Instagram.
Corby delivers a stirring debut with new EP “Anxious Attachments”
Music
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
GuiltyBeatz breaks down how his Beyoncé collaboration happened
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like