It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show

Black Sherif made his COLORS debut with a gripping performance of “One,” the second track of his latest album “Iron Boy“. The Ghanaian star brought raw emotion and depth to the music video series, tackling fame, faith, and personal struggle.

Interviewed on 10 Magazine, Black Sherif revealed that the moment felt destined. “I always saw it coming. It felt almost like a necessary step – one of those missions where, once completed, it feels like déjà vu,” he said.

The choice of song wasn’t up for debate. “One was the only track I had in mind when I found out I’d be performing on COLORS. I had zero doubts it would be anything else.”

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

His COLORS performance captured the haunting energy of the track. With minimal staging, Blacko stood alone while he delivered with piercing sincerity. The stripped-down setup amplified the weight of his words, offering fans a glimpse into the emotional core of “Iron Boy”.

Watch Black Sheirf on COLORS