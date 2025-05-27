News

The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie

Gyakie challenges the casual view many hold about the creative industry, admonishes people to take the creative industry more seriously.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram

Gyakie has spoken about the challenges artists face in the creative industry, pushing back against the idea that it’s an easy or purely enjoyable career path. She challenges the idea that there’s no “real work” in the creative space.

In her recent interview with Joey Akan on the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast, the Ghanaian singer noted that many people misunderstand the work behind creative careers.

“Some people view the music industry or creative industry as some guys having fun. A lot of people actually perceive there’s no pain or sweat in it,” she said.

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram

The “Sor Mi Mu” singer explained that this perception leads to artists, influencers, and content creators being underestimated. “What they don’t get is there’s a whole lot that goes into everything creative to produce an outcome. It is why when people undermine the work artists put into their career… these thinking get me disappointed,” she noted.

Watch full interview

