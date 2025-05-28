MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify

MOLIY continues to chop huge milestones as her latest Billboard Hot 100 entry comes with the “Shake It To The Max” remix, debuting at No. 91. This marks her second entry on the chart after “Sad Girls Luv Money” with Amaarae.

According to Tune Stats, she now ties with South Africa’s Tyla and Miriam Makeba as the 8th African artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries (two each).

No other Ghanaian artist has achieved this, placing her ahead of Amaarae and Fuse ODG, who each have one.

MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram

On Spotify, Moliy breaks new ground again as she now holds the all-time record for the most Top 20 entries on Global Spotify by a female African artist. Both “Shake It To The Max” remix and “Sad Girls Luv Money” remix with Amaarae reached that mark.

With these wins, Moliy continues to push Ghanaian pop into global spaces.