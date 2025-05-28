Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination

Rising Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Rolly Panda has officially been nominated for Emerging Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2025, marking a major milestone in his musical journey.

The announcement was made live on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, 24th May 2025, sparking excitement among fans and music industry professionals.

The nomination follows the success of his breakout hit “Woman”, a standout track from his Sweet Flowers EP released last year.

Ghana Music Awards USA. Emerging Artiste of the Year nominations.

The song has gained significant traction both in Ghana and across the diaspora, solidifying his position as one of Afrobeat’s most promising talents.

Now in its sixth year, the Ghana Music Awards USA continues to celebrate Ghanaian music on a global stage.

This year’s main event will take place on 16th August 2025 at ACX1 Studios, Caesars Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Rolly Panda’s nomination is a testament to his artistry, hard work, and dedication to pushing boundaries. Fans are encouraged to cast their votes and support Rolly Panda as he aims to bring the award home.