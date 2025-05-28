University of Oxford honours M.anifest for key contribution at Africa Conference 2025

Rapper M.anifest has been honoured by the University of Oxford Africa Society for his valuable contribution as a speaker at the Oxford Africa Conference 2025.

Held from 24th–25th May at the University of Oxford, the annual event gathers influential voices shaping Africa’s future.

M.anifest was presented with a special award of appreciation in recognition of his insightful discourse on African identity, creativity, and innovation.

M.anifest honoured by Africa Society, University of Oxford

Widely respected for his lyrical prowess and intellectual depth, M.anifest shared the commemorative plaque with his followers via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

His participation at the conference reinforced the importance of African creatives in academic and policy dialogues on the global stage.

The honour from the University of Oxford highlights M.anifest’s impact beyond music, affirming his role as a powerful voice in conversations around the continent’s growth and cultural evolution.

