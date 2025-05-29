News

Focused on ‘Finding Nimo Constantine’ – AratheJay on next project

AratheJay teases next project, potential titled, "Finding Nimo Constantine."

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
New-age Ghanaian artist AratheJay has hinted that his next project release could be titled “Finding Nimo Constantine”. In his latest interview with TurnTables, he revealed that the title omly plays on his “Nimo Constantine” alias and a continuation of the concept he began last year with his debut, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule

“Last year, my Nimo Constantine alias led to the start of a project called Finding Nimo. Now, we are focused on Finding Nimo Constantine which will be coming soon,” he shared.

AratheJay also revealed that his song “Fire” featuring Nigerian star Bella Shmurda will feature on the forthcoming project.

AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo
Alongside the project release, AratheJay is set to headline a concert in Ghana on December 19. The show will mark the second edition of his solo concert, with the venue yet to be announced.

Nonetheless the Ghanaian sensation, whose music combines hiplife, Afrobeats, trap, and modern Ghanaian rhythms, is billed for the 2025 Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin on August 30. With this significant international spot, he continues his upward trajectory 

