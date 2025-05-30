News

BlaKid earns nomination for Emerging Artiste of the Year at 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA

Ghanaian musician Blakid has been nominated for Emerging Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA.

BlaKid. Photo Credit: BlaKid
Rising Ghanaian music sensation Blakid has been nominated for the prestigious Emerging Artiste of the Year award at the 6th edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA). The awards ceremony is scheduled for August 16, 2025. 

Blakid, born Emmanuel Kabu Ocansey, has made significant strides in the music industry with his unique fusion of raw lyricism and melodic flows. His adept use of the Ga dialect in his music has garnered him a growing fan base and critical acclaim. 

The Emerging Artiste of the Year category at GMA-USA recognizes new talents who have shown exceptional promise and impact within the Ghanaian music scene. Blakid’s nomination places him among other notable up-and-coming artists, highlighting his contributions and potential in the industry.

The Ghana Music Awards USA aims to celebrate and honour Ghanaian musicians, particularly those in the diaspora, for their achievements and contributions to the music industry. Blakid’s nomination is a testament to his hard work and the resonance of his music with audiences both in Ghana and abroad. 

As awards night approaches, fans and industry stakeholders eagerly anticipate the outcomes. Blakid’s nomination marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

You Might Also Like