Herman Suede announces “One by One II” with The Therapist dropping June 5th

After teasing fans with their chemistry last year 2024, Ghana’s young star Herman Suede and Sierra Leonean hitmaker The Therapist are joining forces again. Their latest release titled, “One by One II“, is set for release on June 5th.

A remix of Herman Suede’s 2020 love-themed Afrobeats jam, “One by One II” is anticipated to bring fresh energy and new vocals to the original. The track blends soft melodies with romantic storytelling, now elevated by The Therapist’s unique sound.

The Ghanaian took to his socials and posted, “It was a hit then. It’s about to be a problem now

It was a hit then. It's about to be a problem now! I can't wait for yall to hear what my brother @_Thetherapist1 did on this classic. Let them know, OUT on JUNE 5th



Both artists continue to build strong followings across West Africa, making this cross-country collaboration one to watch.

Fans can now pre-save “One by One II” here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/ONEBYONEII