Herman Suede announces “One by One II” with The Therapist dropping June 5th

Herman Suede announces the remix for hos 2020 jam, "One by One" with Sierra Leonean singer The Therapist.

Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.

After teasing fans with their chemistry last year 2024, Ghana’s young star Herman Suede and Sierra Leonean hitmaker The Therapist are joining forces again. Their latest release titled, “One by One II“, is set for release on June 5th.

A remix of Herman Suede’s 2020 love-themed Afrobeats jam, “One by One II” is anticipated to bring fresh energy and new vocals to the original. The track blends soft melodies with romantic storytelling, now elevated by The Therapist’s unique sound.

The Ghanaian took to his socials and posted, “It was a hit then. It’s about to be a problem now

Both artists continue to build strong followings across West Africa, making this cross-country collaboration one to watch.

Fans can now pre-save “One by One II” here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/ONEBYONEII

