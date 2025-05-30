Lynx almost dropped me – KiDi

Award-winning Ghanaian star KiDi has opened up about nearly being dropped by his record label, Lynx Entertainment, in the early stages of his career.

Speaking on the “Talk No Dey Cook Rice” Podcast, the singer said his attitude at the time made it difficult for the label to work with him. “I was very stubborn when I joined. I just wanted to do what I wanted,” he shared.

Before signing, KiDi at the time believed he had built a small reputation as an underground R&B act. He struggled when the label tried to reshape his sound. “It felt like I had to do something different. I was opposing everything. It got frustrating for them at some point.

KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.

He credited Richie Mensah for helping him shift his mindset. “Richie taught me how to produce. I spent most of my time in the studio for over a little over a year. I made so many trash before anything decent came out.”

One of those first decent songs was “Say You Love Me”, which got approval from Lynx’s Albert Mensah. “He walked in and listened to the song play then he just said, finally. That was when I started to understand what was expected of me,” KiDi shared.

After facing setbacks and adjusting his approach, he scored his first major hit in 2017 and went on to earn several accolades including the coveted Artiste of the Year” in 2022. He has since released two albums and an EP, and is now preparing his next project, “Where Do We Go From Here”.

