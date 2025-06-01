News

Ebony had no song before we met – Bullet claims

Bullet charges at Ogee the MC over shared history with the late Ebony Reigns.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Bullet. Photo Credit: Bullet.
Bullet. Photo Credit: Bullet.

Artiste manager Bullet, renowned for managing the late Ebony Reigns, recently responded to claims made by Ogee, the MC, regarding their professional relationship. In an interview with 3Music TV, Bullet firmly denied Ogee’s allegations, describing them as untrue.

Bullet detailed how he first crossed paths with Ogee the MC, saying: “I met him at Baron One’s house, and that was the first time I met OG. I told him I’m working on a label, and I’m now looking for a female artiste, and he was like, ‘Oh, I met this girl last week so that I can introduce her to you.”

He emphasized that Ogee the MC had no long-standing relationship with Ebony Reigns. “OG told me he met this girl a week ago. He’s lying. It’s not like he knew her for a year,” Bullet insisted.

He further clarified that Ogee only played a minor role in connecting him with Ebony and had no involvement in her music production or management. Bullet claimed that after this brief encounter, he didn’t hear from Ogee again until Ebony had already blown up.

Sharing more about how he first experienced Ebony’s talent, Bullet added, “Ebony sent me a voice note. When she called, I told her to sing a song to me on my WhatsApp, and she sent it to me. She didn’t have any songs at the time, and she was a raw talent.”

Bullet said that from that very first voice note, he recognized her potential and decided to work with her. He stressed that Ogee had no hand in shaping Ebony’s music or artistic direction and that his involvement ended with a simple introduction.

Addressing Ogee’s claim that he recorded three songs for Ebony, Bullet challenged him directly, “OG said he recorded three songs for Ebony, so let him bring them out. He never sent me any song. I don’t know why he’s trying to rewrite history.”

Bullet then shared how his first real interaction with Ebony unfolded, “When Ebony called me, I asked her if she had any songs I could listen to, and she said, ‘No, I’ve never been to a studio. I don’t have a song.’ So I asked her to sing me a song, and she did on WhatsApp.”

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
You Might Also Like