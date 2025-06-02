News

Black Sherif’s ‘Sin City’ makes favourite Afropop songs on Rolling Stone

Black Sherif's "Sin City" earns a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of top Afropop songs of 2025 so far.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram

“Sin City” by Black Sherif featuring Nigerian street-pop act Seyi Vibez, has been picked by Rolling Stone as one of their favourite Afropop songs of 2025 so far.

The track, off Black Sherif’s “Iron Boy” album, was featured in the May edition of the magazine’s “Made in Africa” column. The column highlights music from across Africa and its diaspora that’s shaping the sound of the season.

Curated by Mankaprr Conteh for the outlet Sin City was spotlighted among the selections. The track according to the curator stands out for its emotional tension and stripped-back candour.

“This was a much welcome moment of levity, even if he sounds like he’s still balancing hard times and choices on it,” Conteh wrote.

The co-sign reflects how far the song has reached, connecting fans across Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond.

Read the full list on Rolling Stone.

