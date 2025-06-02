TZNLive: Successful Display of Ministry and Creative Excellence

Over the weekend, one of Ghana’s brightest urban gospel talents, Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, “Oneman1000“, hosted his highly anticipated TZNLive event. The event, held at the First Love Centre in Accra, drew young people who were not only fans of Nana Yaw but also creative enthusiasts within the Christian creative ecosystem.

Backed by his ever-growing The Oasis collective and large community following, the event, like many of his previous events, was a creative hub and religious space.

What made this event different was that the event was a live recording of music by Nana Yaw. The recording featured some songs that had already been released and newer records. The event also featured a guest performance by long-time collaborator Kyei Mensah, who was also featured in the live recording.

Patrons at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive Patrons at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive Oneman1000 at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive Oneman1000 at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive Oneman1000 at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive Patrons at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive

As the host of the event, Nana Yaw put on a masterclass. Aside from the amazing performance of the songs, he managed to carry the crowd along with him the entire period. If he ever decides to stop making music, he would have a great career as a comedian. There are very few people who can work a crowd along with them during a performance like he did. While many will consider him a minister, the event ended up showing that Oneman1000 is truly one man with a thousand talents. As far as entertainers go, Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is definitely one of them.

TZN Live was a display of great ministration where like-minded believers came together to worship, as well as an execution of creative excellence. The creativity is the ability to bring together art, fashion, music, dance, and content creators all within the Christian space.