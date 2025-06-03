I got bored of people doubting my age – Black Sherif

Ghanaian popstar Black Sherif has revealed that doubts about his real age used to bother him during his early music journey.

Speaking in a recent interview with BET Networks, he said that wrapping up his sophomore album, “Iron Boy” with “January 9”, his birthday, was intentional and symbolic.

He shared, “Ending the Iron Boy album with January 9, that’s my birthday, was like a full circle thing to me. Somewhere 3-2 years ago I used to get bothered with people not believing my age. So I wanted to make it a full circle thing. I wanted ‘One‘ to be kind of the intro and ‘January 9’ the outro. So like 1-9, then we start again.”

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy – Black Sherif

Released in April 2025, “Iron Boy” spans 15 tracks. It kicks off with “The Victory Song” and features Fireboy DML on “So It Goes” and Seyi Vibez on “Sin City.” Fans are also locking into “Top of the Morning,” “Where Them Boyz,” and “Somi Obi.”

This album builds on the momentum Black Sherif has carried since “Second Sermon” took off. His debut, “The Villain I Never Was”, proved he could deliver a full-length project. He’s since won awards, sold out shows, and grown “Zaama Disco” into one of Ghana’s biggest headline concerts, now entering its fourth year.

Watch full interview