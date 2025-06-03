News

I got bored of people doubting my age – Black Sherif

Black Sherif says the decision to end his second album with “January 9” was a statement.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

Ghanaian popstar Black Sherif has revealed that doubts about his real age used to bother him during his early music journey.

Speaking in a recent interview with BET Networks, he said that wrapping up his sophomore album, “Iron Boy” with “January 9”, his birthday, was intentional and symbolic.

He shared, “Ending the Iron Boy album with January 9, that’s my birthday, was like a full circle thing to me. Somewhere 3-2 years ago I used to get bothered with people not believing my age. So I wanted to make it a full circle thing. I wanted ‘One to be kind of the intro and ‘January 9’ the outro. So like 1-9, then we start again.”

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy – Black Sherif

Released in April 2025, “Iron Boy” spans 15 tracks. It kicks off with “The Victory Song” and features Fireboy DML on “So It Goes” and Seyi Vibez on “Sin City.” Fans are also locking into “Top of the Morning,” “Where Them Boyz,” and “Somi Obi.”

This album builds on the momentum Black Sherif has carried since “Second Sermon” took off. His debut, “The Villain I Never Was”, proved he could deliver a full-length project. He’s since won awards, sold out shows, and grown “Zaama Disco” into one of Ghana’s biggest headline concerts, now entering its fourth year.

Watch full interview

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Dear Artists, You Need To Show Some Personality
Black Sherif’s ‘Sin City’ makes favourite Afropop songs on Rolling Stone
It feels like déjà vu – Black Sherif talks COLORS show
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards
‘Patience is the greatest lesson I’ve learned making Iron Boy’ – Black Sherif
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Elsie Shayne Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Next Article KJ Spio & Oxlade Emiko: KJ Spio & Oxlade deliver perfect music video for new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

SIKA - FTD Music. Photo Credit: FTD Music
FTD Music drops inspirational new single, “SIKA”
Music
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun unite for new song ‘I Hear You’re Married’
Music
Camidoh
Ayekoo & Your Ghost! Camidoh unveils songs from ‘Trustn God EP’
Music
Amerado. Photo Credit: Amerado
Amerado drops romantic song ‘Asor’ featuring JZyNO
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Culture
Piesie Esther
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
KJ Spio & Oxlade
Emiko: KJ Spio & Oxlade deliver perfect music video for new song
Music
Elsie Shayne
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Music
Larruso
Larruso returns with deep and moving new single ‘Holy’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like