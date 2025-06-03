TGMA 2025: King Promise to headline Industry Mixer this Friday

The second edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025) Industry Mixer (titled A Nite With The Artiste of The Year) is set to be held on Friday, 6th June 2025.

To be aired live on TV3 at PM, the mixer will bring together leading figures from Ghana’s music industry for an evening of recognition and celebration.

The invitation-only event, produced by Charterhouse, will host musicians, producers, executives, and creatives across the sector.

Headlining the night is King Promise, the newly crowned TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year, who will deliver a live performance and reflect on his musical journey, sharing insights into the stories and challenges that have shaped his career.

Also taking the stage are rising talents Titi Owusu, Scott Evans, and the genre-blending duo Lali x Lola.

The night will include the official presentation of plaques to winners of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which took place on 10th May 2025.

The TGMA Industry Mixer is supported by Telecel, TV3, Guinness, KPMG, British Council, and other key partners.