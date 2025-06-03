News

TGMA 2025: King Promise to headline Industry Mixer this Friday

King Promise and others perform at the TGMA 2025 Industry Mixer, honouring Ghana’s top music talent.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
TGMA 2025 Industry Mixer
TGMA 2025 Industry MixerPhoto Credit: Charterhouse

The second edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025) Industry Mixer (titled A Nite With The Artiste of The Year) is set to be held on Friday, 6th June 2025.

To be aired live on TV3 at PM, the mixer will bring together leading figures from Ghana’s music industry for an evening of recognition and celebration.

The invitation-only event, produced by Charterhouse, will host musicians, producers, executives, and creatives across the sector.

TGMA 2025 A Nite With The Artiste of The Year

TGMA 2025 Industry Mixer

Headlining the night is King Promise, the newly crowned TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year, who will deliver a live performance and reflect on his musical journey, sharing insights into the stories and challenges that have shaped his career.

Also taking the stage are rising talents Titi Owusu, Scott Evans, and the genre-blending duo Lali x Lola.

The night will include the official presentation of plaques to winners of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which took place on 10th May 2025.

The TGMA Industry Mixer is supported by Telecel, TV3, Guinness, KPMG, British Council, and other key partners.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
Mavis Asante earns praise for TGMA 2025 tribute to Yaw Sarpong
Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight. The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Knii Lante unites with 'Ghana Naija' on Nigeria's Diamond Jubilee
Jee Juju: Knii Lante sings soulful ode to pure love
Music
Stonebwoy
Watch: Stonebwoy releases exciting music video for ‘Shine’
Music
Mhagan. Photo Credit: Mhagan.
Mhagan releases new single “Twist & Turns”
Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
Dear Artists, You Need To Show Some Personality
Culture
Sofie ‘Krobo Princess’ blends Afrobeats, R&B, and Funk for the perfect song
Sofie delivers soulful energy in ‘Coke Studio Sessions LA EP’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Culture
Piesie Esther
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
KJ Spio & Oxlade
Emiko: KJ Spio & Oxlade deliver perfect music video for new song
Music
Elsie Shayne
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Music
Larruso
Larruso returns with deep and moving new single ‘Holy’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like