News

Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination

Dancehall artist Empress Afi lands her first nomination at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA for Emerging Artiste of the Year.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Empress Afi
Singer Empress AfiPhoto Credit: Empress Afi

Fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall artist Empress Afi continues to make headlines with a major career milestone—her nomination for Emerging Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2025.

Contents
Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 Emerging Artiste of the Year NomineesListen to Big Lova by Empress Afi

Known for her breakout hit “Big Lova” and fearless musical style, Empress Afi has steadily built a strong following both locally and in the diaspora.

Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 Emerging Artiste of the Year Nominees

Ghana Music Awards USA. Emerging Artiste of the Year nominations.
Ghana Music Awards USA. Emerging Artiste of the Year nominations.

Her latest nomination signals growing industry recognition and positions her as a rising force in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

“This nomination reflects the hard work, passion, and consistency I’ve poured into my music,” said Empress Afi. “I’m truly honored to be recognized by the academy—it’s a special moment for me and my supporters.”

With a unique sound that blends dancehall energy with Afro-fusion melodies, Empress Afi is quickly becoming a standout voice among a new generation of Ghanaian artists.

Listen to Big Lova by Empress Afi

The 6th Ghana Music Awards USA takes place on August 16, 2025, at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, celebrating Ghanaian talent across the globe.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nominees to be announced live on UTV this Saturday
Empress Afi crowned “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female)” at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 – Full Details HERE!
Empress Afi has her eyes set on “Best Music Act GH/USA Female” award following GEA-USA 2024 nomination – Full Details HERE!
Empress Afi shares sassy visuals for her Afro-Dancehall banger ‘Pull up on Me’ featuring Vintage Papi – Watch HERE!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Agyeiwaa Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Strongman
Discover the Sound of May 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Piesie Esther
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
Focused on ‘Finding Nimo Constantine’ – AratheJay on next project
News
Amerado. Photo Credit: Amerado
Amerado drops romantic song ‘Asor’ featuring JZyNO
Music
Mophty
Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Agyeiwaa
Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’
Music
Kolapo Oladapo. Photo Credit: Kolapo Oladapo.
Kolapo Oladapo is Redesigning Creative Support in Africa
Africa Interviews
Saint Valentine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Saint Valentine.
DSCVRY: Saint Valentine is Telling Love Stories Through Highlife and House
Discovery
Keeny Ice. Photo Credit: Dela Finn/Instagram
Keeny Ice outdoor new EP “Ice Cold” featuring Lyrical Joe and Kwesi Amewuga
Music
Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music