Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination

Fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall artist Empress Afi continues to make headlines with a major career milestone—her nomination for Emerging Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2025.

Known for her breakout hit “Big Lova” and fearless musical style, Empress Afi has steadily built a strong following both locally and in the diaspora.

Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 Emerging Artiste of the Year Nominees

Ghana Music Awards USA. Emerging Artiste of the Year nominations.

Her latest nomination signals growing industry recognition and positions her as a rising force in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

“This nomination reflects the hard work, passion, and consistency I’ve poured into my music,” said Empress Afi. “I’m truly honored to be recognized by the academy—it’s a special moment for me and my supporters.”

With a unique sound that blends dancehall energy with Afro-fusion melodies, Empress Afi is quickly becoming a standout voice among a new generation of Ghanaian artists.

Listen to Big Lova by Empress Afi

The 6th Ghana Music Awards USA takes place on August 16, 2025, at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, celebrating Ghanaian talent across the globe.