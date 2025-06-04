KiDi, Kojo Blak & more to headline DMV Party In The Park 2025

Ghanaian music lovers will be served with good music as DMV Party In The Park 2025 is set to take over Maryland, USA on July 19, 2025, with an electrifying lineup of musical talent.

Leading the charge are Ghana’s chart-topping sensation KiDi, energetic performer Quamina MP, fast-rising star Kojo Blak, and the powerful voice of AraTheay.

DMV Party In The Park 2025 Line Up

This highly anticipated summer event celebrates African music, food, and culture, drawing thousands from across the U.S. and beyond.

Set in the vibrant DMV area, the festival offers a unique fusion of homegrown talent and international stars, creating a dynamic atmosphere for fans of Afrobeats, highlife, hiplife, and more.

Expect live performances, cultural showcases, and a festive summer vibe that’s second to none. DMV Party In The Park 2025 is more than just a concert—it’s a cultural experience.