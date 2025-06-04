Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025

Grammy-nominated Afro Roots Reggae star Rocky Dawuni is set to bring his powerful sound to the Afro-Pfingsten Festival this Friday, June 6, 2025, in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Joining him on stage is legendary Ghanaian multi-instrumentalist and producer Kwame Yeboah, promising fans a vibrant night of Afro Roots, reggae, and highlife fusion.

The Afro-Pfingsten Festival, one of Europe’s most celebrated African cultural events, showcases the rich diversity of African music, arts, and food.

Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah for Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025

This year’s lineup features top talent from across the continent, with Dawuni and Yeboah’s collaboration being a must-see performance.

Known for his uplifting messages and global appeal, Rocky Dawuni’s live shows are energetic, soulful, and deeply rooted in African rhythms.

With Kwame Yeboah—renowned for his work with Kojo Antwi, Craig David, and Cat Stevens—on board, this performance promises musical excellence and spiritual upliftment.

A few weeks ago, Rocky Dawuni received his official Grammy certificate for “Rise”, which was nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Rocky Dawuni 67th Grammy Certificate

He expressed deep gratitude to the musicians, producers, directors, and visionaries who brought the project to life, celebrating the achievement as a proud moment for Ghana.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night celebrating African culture through music. Visit the official Afro-Pfingsten website for tickets and full event details.