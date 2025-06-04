News

Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025

Join Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni and Kwame Yeboah for an epic live show at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025 in Switzerland.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni Photo Credit: Life In Lens

Grammy-nominated Afro Roots Reggae star Rocky Dawuni is set to bring his powerful sound to the Afro-Pfingsten Festival this Friday, June 6, 2025, in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Contents
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah for Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025Rocky Dawuni 67th Grammy Certificate

Joining him on stage is legendary Ghanaian multi-instrumentalist and producer Kwame Yeboah, promising fans a vibrant night of Afro Roots, reggae, and highlife fusion.

The Afro-Pfingsten Festival, one of Europe’s most celebrated African cultural events, showcases the rich diversity of African music, arts, and food.

Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah for Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025

This year’s lineup features top talent from across the continent, with Dawuni and Yeboah’s collaboration being a must-see performance.

Known for his uplifting messages and global appeal, Rocky Dawuni’s live shows are energetic, soulful, and deeply rooted in African rhythms.

With Kwame Yeboah—renowned for his work with Kojo Antwi, Craig David, and Cat Stevens—on board, this performance promises musical excellence and spiritual upliftment.

A few weeks ago, Rocky Dawuni received his official Grammy certificate for “Rise”, which was nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Rocky Dawuni 67th Grammy Certificate

He expressed deep gratitude to the musicians, producers, directors, and visionaries who brought the project to life, celebrating the achievement as a proud moment for Ghana.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night celebrating African culture through music. Visit the official Afro-Pfingsten website for tickets and full event details.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Ghanaian stars represent at the 2025 Grammys
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article DMV Party In The Park 2025 KiDi, Kojo Blak & more to headline DMV Party In The Park 2025
Next Article Agyeiwaa Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
Dear Artists, You Need To Show Some Personality
Culture
Elsie Shayne
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Music
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
Relive a classic: Sarkodie re-releases debut album ‘Makye’ for global streaming
Music
Keeny Ice. Photo Credit: Dela Finn/Instagram
Keeny Ice outdoor new EP “Ice Cold” featuring Lyrical Joe and Kwesi Amewugah
Music
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun unite for new song ‘I Hear You’re Married’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Agyeiwaa
Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’
Music
Kolapo Oladapo. Photo Credit: Kolapo Oladapo.
Kolapo Oladapo is Redesigning Creative Support in Africa
Africa Interviews
Saint Valentine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Saint Valentine.
DSCVRY: Saint Valentine is Telling Love Stories Through Highlife and House
Discovery
Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Culture
Piesie Esther
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like