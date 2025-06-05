Merqury Quaye takes the charge at Smirnoff In The Mix Vol. 3

Smirnoff In the Mix is steadily building a name as one of the most authentic music experiences on Ghana’s DJ and the third edition proved exactly why. Returning with even more energy, flavour, and crowd connection, this edition was headlined by none other than the multifaceted Merqury Quaye, a household name in Ghana’s music and entertainment space, whose presence behind the decks turned a secret location into the city’s hottest destination.

Setting the tone for the night was DJ OJ, whose electrifying opening set primed the crowd with high-energy selections and seamless transitions. Known for his range, DJ OJ commands the dancefloor with such presence that for many, the party doesn’t start unless he’s behind the decks. He built the perfect momentum, warming up the atmosphere and getting the audience locked in even before the main act took over.

The third volume continued the series’ tradition of fusing exclusivity with authenticity. From the first spin to the final cue, the crowd stayed locked in. Known for his infectious charisma and unmatched stage presence, Merqury Quaye delivered a masterclass behind the decks. His transitions were smooth, his energy contagious, and his connection with the audience effortless

Patrons at Smirnoff In The Mix, Vol.3. Credit: SINM.

As each DJ took over the decks, the energy on the floor intensified. The crowd moved in sync to the beat as they enjoyed the moment with chilled Smirnoff varieties.

This wasn’t your average night out. It was a space built around sound, connection, and the kind of real energy that can’t be staged.

Merqury Quaye at Smirnoff In The Mix, Vol.3. Credit: SINM.

From spontaneous dance circles to moments that begged to be captured on camera, Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 3 was another solid chapter in a movement that keeps growing one beat, one crowd, one unforgettable night at a time.

One thing is clear, the sound is getting louder. The vibe is getting bigger. And the next edition? You’ll want to be ready.