Vote Now! Ghana Music Awards – USA opens polls for nominees

The moment music lovers across Ghana and the diaspora have been waiting for is finally here! Voting has officially opened for the highly anticipated Ghana Music Awards – USA. Fans now have the power to support their favourite artists and help them claim the coveted accolades at this year’s prestigious event.

The Ghana Music Awards—USA continues its mission to celebrate and honour the immense talent within the Ghanaian music industry, both at home and abroad. With nominations unveiled, the competition is fierce, and every vote counts toward recognising the artists who have captivated audiences with their exceptional work.

How to Cast Your Vote:

To ensure a broad reach and convenient participation, the organisers have provided multiple channels for voting:

For voters in Ghana: Dial *714*66# and follow the prompts to cast your votes for your chosen nominees.

Dial and follow the prompts to cast your votes for your chosen nominees. For voters in the USA and globally: Visit the official voting hub at https://gmaus.votinghubgh.com to submit your votes online.

This is a crucial period for artists and their dedicated fan bases. Whether through dynamic vocal performances, compelling songwriting, or groundbreaking music videos, the nominees represent the best of Ghanaian music. Your active participation in voting is essential to ensure that the most deserving artists receive the recognition they’ve worked tirelessly for.

This year’s awards ceremony will be at ACX1 Studios, 1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event continues its mission to honour Ghanaian artists who are making an impact both at home and in the diaspora.

Organisers say the sixth edition will build on GMA-USA’s growing relevance as a platform connecting Ghana’s music industry with international audiences.

Get Tickets

Don’t miss this opportunity to make your voice heard and contribute to the success of your favourite musicians. Rally your friends, family, and fellow music enthusiasts, and let’s make this year’s Ghana Music Awards – USA an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian musical excellence!