News

Vote Now! Ghana Music Awards – USA opens polls for nominees

Voting for the Ghana Music Awards – USA is open, allowing fans to support their favorite artists in this prestigious event.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Ghana Music Awards USA.

The moment music lovers across Ghana and the diaspora have been waiting for is finally here! Voting has officially opened for the highly anticipated Ghana Music Awards – USA. Fans now have the power to support their favourite artists and help them claim the coveted accolades at this year’s prestigious event.

Contents
How to Cast Your Vote:Get Tickets

The Ghana Music Awards—USA continues its mission to celebrate and honour the immense talent within the Ghanaian music industry, both at home and abroad. With nominations unveiled, the competition is fierce, and every vote counts toward recognising the artists who have captivated audiences with their exceptional work.

How to Cast Your Vote:

To ensure a broad reach and convenient participation, the organisers have provided multiple channels for voting:

  • For voters in Ghana: Dial *714*66# and follow the prompts to cast your votes for your chosen nominees.
  • For voters in the USA and globally: Visit the official voting hub at https://gmaus.votinghubgh.com to submit your votes online.

This is a crucial period for artists and their dedicated fan bases. Whether through dynamic vocal performances, compelling songwriting, or groundbreaking music videos, the nominees represent the best of Ghanaian music. Your active participation in voting is essential to ensure that the most deserving artists receive the recognition they’ve worked tirelessly for.

This year’s awards ceremony will be at ACX1 Studios, 1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event continues its mission to honour Ghanaian artists who are making an impact both at home and in the diaspora.

Organisers say the sixth edition will build on GMA-USA’s growing relevance as a platform connecting Ghana’s music industry with international audiences.

Get Tickets

Register on Eventbrite
Register on Eventbrite
Register on Eventbrite

Don’t miss this opportunity to make your voice heard and contribute to the success of your favourite musicians. Rally your friends, family, and fellow music enthusiasts, and let’s make this year’s Ghana Music Awards – USA an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian musical excellence!

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Patapaa to take legal action against defamation
Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
Kolapo Oladapo is Redesigning Creative Support in Africa
DSCVRY: Saint Valentine is Telling Love Stories Through Highlife and House
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article London-based Young Rob. Photo Credit: Young Rob Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Elsie Shayne
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Music
Diana Hamilton
New Worship: Diana Hamilton inspires with ‘The Praise’ featuring Sofo QB
Music
Keeny Ice. Photo Credit: Dela Finn/Instagram
Keeny Ice outdoor new EP “Ice Cold” featuring Lyrical Joe and Kwesi Amewuga
Music
Kevin Momo. Photo Credit: Kevin Momo
Kelvin Momo breaks records with monumental 29-track album Thato Ya Modimo
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

London-based Young Rob. Photo Credit: Young Rob
Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
Music
Bogo Blay
New Music! Bogo Blay drops is out with ‘Mr Paul’
Music
C Burn. Photo Credit: C Burn
C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone
Music
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Music
Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd captures spirit of brotherhood in ‘Everlasting Gang’ music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like