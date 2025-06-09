I don’t want to be a celebrity – Epixode

In a candid interview with 3Music TV, dancehall artist Epixode shared his thoughts on fame, saying, “I don’t want to be a celebrity; I just want to live my life.”

For Epixode, known for his catchy hit “Atia,” the heart of his journey lies in following his passion without the pressures and distractions that often come with being famous.

He shared that his main priority is doing what he loves first. He said, “It’s what I want first—if I love what I’m doing and then put it on the table, I think that energy alone will also inform your direction.” For the dancehall artiste, it’s all about passion and authenticity.

Epixode. Photo Credit: Epixode/Facebook

Epixode has created a unique space in the music industry, mixing different sounds and rhythms that make his work special. Songs like “Wahala Dey” and “Jehovah” not only highlight his talent, but also showcase his ability to blend various genres, setting him apart from other artists.

He shared some tips on growing your audience in a field you love and believe in. First, if you genuinely love what you do and do it well, and you’re able to convince others to love it too, that’s when your audience will start to grow. He also emphasized how much he loves his craft.

