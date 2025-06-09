News

“It’s tough” – Kwabena Kwabena on balancing music with school

Kwabena Kwabena speaks on his current phase balancing music and schooling.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Kwabena Kwabena Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena/Facebook
Kwabena Kwabena

Renowned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has shed light on his ongoing educational journey. In a recent interview on Hitz FM, the Adult Music hitmaker revealed that he has been pursuing a degree at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for the past three years.

According to him, the decision to return to school stemmed from a personal desire to grow beyond music and build a solid foundation for his future.

Despite having no background in business, Kwabena chose to study marketing. He explained, “I’ve never been a business student, been a construction student all my life. So I thought of doing something different like marketing.

Kwabena Kwabena Praises King Promise for Tasteful Sampling of 'Aso' - Full Details HERE!
Kwabena Kwabena Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena/FB

He admitted the transition hasn’t been easy, especially while juggling it with his music career. “It’s quite tough, I must confess,” he said. “At a point, I sometimes feel like it’s too much. Still, his determination to grow both personally and professionally keeps him pushing forward.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, pursuing higher education was a deliberate choice driven by his desire to gain knowledge that would help bring his ambitions and dreams to life. “I want to do a lot in terms of business and all that,” he explained. “It’s something I really want to do.

With over ten years in the music industry, Kwabena has made a strong impact. Hit songs like “Aso,” “Susuka,” and “Nkabom” have earned him dedicated fans. Now, he has decided to go back to school, which shows how determined and focused he is. This choice proves that he wants to grow not just as an artist, but as a person too.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the staff at UPSA. “They’ve been so supportive for me to be able to juggle it through,” he said. This support allows him to balance both his music career and his studies effectively.

Watch Full interview here:

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
20 Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing drop Gospel-Afrobeats-Hip-hop themed song – ‘Amazing Grace’
From Hip-Hop to Amapiano: D-Black’s album – ‘The Ghanaian Visa’ drops on 6th March
All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
