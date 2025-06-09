News

Joe Mettle set for Praise Reloaded 2025 with Nathaniel Bassey & more

Praise Reloaded 2025 hosted by Joe Mettle is a free gospel festival of worship and thanksgiving on June 29th.

Award-winning Joe Mettle
Award-winning Joe MettlePhoto Credit: Joe Mettle/Facebook

Gospel lovers, get ready for Praise Reloaded 2025 – Festival Of Gratitude, hosted by renowned gospel artist Joe Mettle.

This inspiring event takes place on 29th June 2025 at the Elwak Sports Stadium, promising a transformative encounter with the Lord.

Join Joe Mettle alongside celebrated gospel stars Nathaniel Bassey, Ntokozo Mbambo, and Akesse Brempong for an unforgettable night of worship, praise, and thanksgiving.

Praise Reloaded 2025 – Festival Of Gratitude

The Festival of Gratitude aims to uplift souls and deepen faith through powerful music and heartfelt worship.

Best of all, the event is completely FREE to attend, welcoming all worshippers to experience divine inspiration and community fellowship.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to celebrate God’s goodness with some of Africa’s top gospel voices in a vibrant atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for June 29th and prepare for a life-changing spiritual journey at Praise Reloaded 2025!

