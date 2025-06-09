News

King Promise shines at TGMA 2025 Nite with the Artiste Of The Year

TGMA 2025 Nite with the Artiste Of The Year honoured King Promise and presented special awards to Nanabanyin Dadson, Opoku Sana, and Susuma Pan.

King Promise with TGMA 2025 Plaques
King Promise with TGMA 2025 PlaquesPhoto Credit: Charterhouse

The TGMA 2025 Nite with The Artiste Of The Year proved to be a night to remember, headlined by none other than King Promise, the current Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Held in a vibrant, music-filled atmosphere, the event brought together fans, industry leaders, and fellow musicians for a celebration of artistry, excellence, and live performance.

Highlights from TGMA 2025 Nite with AOTY

King Promise thrilled the crowd with an energetic set featuring some of his most loved hits, reaffirming why he holds the top honor in Ghanaian music today.

The night also featured the official presentation of TGMA plaques to this year’s award winners.

Nanabenyin Dadson receiving award. Photo Credit: Charterhouse
Nanabenyin Dadson receiving the Titan Award. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

In addition to celebrating King Promise, two special TGMA awards were announced: the Titan Award, which honours industry legends, was presented to veteran music journalist Nanabanyin Dadson, while the Best Instrumentalist award went to the talented Opoku Sana.

The Traditional Artiste of the Year was also awarded to Susuma Pan – African Dance Ensemble, recognized for their powerful contribution to traditional Ghanaian music.

Watch Full Event

The event not only honored musical excellence but also highlighted the deep cultural richness and unity within Ghana’s music industry.

