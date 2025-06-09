Ad imageAd image
“Paa Doogo Introduced Me to Hammer of Last 2” Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese reflects on the fateful introduction that kickstarted his journey into mainstream music and changed the course of his career.

John Awayevu
John Awayevu - Guest Contributor
Kwaw Kese
Photo Credit: Kwaw Kese/FacebookKwaw Kese/Facebook

Kwaw Kese reflects on the fateful introduction that kickstarted his journey into mainstream music and changed the course of his career.

Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian Hip-Life icon Kwaw Kese has disclosed a memory by acknowledging Paa Doogo, who introduced him to Hammer of The Last Two at the well known Hush Hush studio.

In a recent interview with Hammer Time of Pure FM, Kwaw Kese shared vital moments in his career where hiplife artist Paa Doogo introduced him to the Last 2 camp after impressing him with his talent.

He said, “I had an encounter with Paa Doogo, and after exhibiting my rap to him, he helped me access Hush Hush Studio and introduced me to Hammer of the Last Two.”

Kwaw Kese revealed that his famous tag “Abodam” came from his early hustle days when he would walk from Osu to North Kaneshie for studio sessions, earning the nickname for his wild dedication, which later became a bold and defining part of his brand.

“The name Abodam became a regular tag for me at the Hush-Hush studio because I used to walk from Osu just to record,” he recalled with a laugh… “I compare it to how mad people roam around all day without a care.”

Kwaw Kese is best known for his 2007 hit album Abodam, which earned him five awards at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards, solidifying his place in Ghana’s Hiplife history.

Over the years, he has kept fans vibing with hits like Awoyo Sorfo and the infectious anthem Dondo, which featured Sarkodie, Medikal, and Skonti.

Watch the full interview

John Awayevu
Previous Article Epixode. Photo Credit: Epixode/Facebook I don’t want to be a celebrity – Epixode
