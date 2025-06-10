Ad imageAd image
MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show

MOLIY brings Ghana to the BET Awards 2025 stage with ‘Shake It to the Max’ performance.

Ghana Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
Ghanaian Afrofusion singer MOLIY took the stage at the 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show with a high-energy performance of her global breakout single “Shake It to the Max”.

The track, coupled with its early 2000s dancehall influences, has become one of MOLIY’s biggest releases yet, earning over 20 million streams across platforms with its remix over 100 million and charting in multiple countries.

Her appearance marks another major moment in the rise of African voices on global platforms. The 2025 BET Awards, held in Los Angeles, leaned further into that direction this year, with the pre-show lineup spotlighting a diverse group of Black artists from across the diaspora.

While MOLIY thrilled audiences on the red carpet stage, Kendrick Lamar dominated the main event. He walked away with five wins out of ten nominations, including Album of the Year (GNX), Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (Luther with SZA), Video of the Year (Not Like Us), and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.

Black Sherif was Ghana’s only nominee this year, earning a nod under the Best International Act category.

Watch MOLIY perform “Shake It To The Max”

