Agya Koo Nimo states his love for Shatta Wale’s work

Music veteran Agya Koo Nimo shows love to Shatta Wale, praising his style and inviting him to meet in person.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Agya Koo Nimo
Agya Koo NimoPhoto Credit: Kafui Dey/YouTube

Veteran Ghanaian highlife legend Agya Koo Nimo has openly expressed his admiration for dancehall star Shatta Wale, praising his creativity, boldness, and work ethic.

Speaking in an in-depth interview with Kafui Dey, the nonagenarian music icon beamed with joy as he described Shatta Wale as a “different kind of artist.”

“He tried being different in building a different thing,” Agya Koo Nimo said with a wide smile.

He lauded Shatta Wale’s unapologetic personality and relentless energy, calling him a refreshing force in Ghana’s music industry.

Full Interview

Though he has never met Shatta Wale in person, Agya Koo Nimo expressed a deep admiration for him from afar. “I haven’t seen him before” he remarked.

He extended a warm invitation to the artist to visit him, noting that his respect stems from Shatta’s hardworking nature and open bluntness—not from hype or familiarity.

This heartfelt tribute from Agya Koo Nimo reaffirms the impact of Shatta Wale’s unique style on both younger fans and legendary musicians alike.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’
Dear Artists, You Need To Show Some Personality
New Music: Shatta Wale ignites the streets with ‘Black Road’
New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
You Might Also Like