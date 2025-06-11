Agya Koo Nimo states his love for Shatta Wale’s work

Veteran Ghanaian highlife legend Agya Koo Nimo has openly expressed his admiration for dancehall star Shatta Wale, praising his creativity, boldness, and work ethic.

Speaking in an in-depth interview with Kafui Dey, the nonagenarian music icon beamed with joy as he described Shatta Wale as a “different kind of artist.”

“He tried being different in building a different thing,” Agya Koo Nimo said with a wide smile.

He lauded Shatta Wale’s unapologetic personality and relentless energy, calling him a refreshing force in Ghana’s music industry.

Though he has never met Shatta Wale in person, Agya Koo Nimo expressed a deep admiration for him from afar. “I haven’t seen him before” he remarked.

He extended a warm invitation to the artist to visit him, noting that his respect stems from Shatta’s hardworking nature and open bluntness—not from hype or familiarity.

This heartfelt tribute from Agya Koo Nimo reaffirms the impact of Shatta Wale’s unique style on both younger fans and legendary musicians alike.