Gyakie joins Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025

Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie has been named among the 11th annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2025, cementing her place as one of the continent’s most influential young talents.

The prestigious list, compiled annually by Forbes Africa, celebrates 30 of the most impactful and dynamic young Africans under the age of 30 across various sectors including business, technology, the creative arts, and sports.

Gyakie features in the Creative category, recognized for her contributions to music and her growing influence on the African and global music scene.

Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.

Known for her signature sound blending Afrobeat, R&B, and highlife, Gyakie first broke into the spotlight with her 2020 hit single “Forever,” which gained massive traction across Africa and beyond. Since then, she has continued to evolve as an artiste, collaborating with top international acts and performing on major stages around the world.

Gyakie’s inclusion in this year’s list not only celebrates her musical accomplishments but also underscores her influence as a cultural ambassador for Ghana and African music at large.