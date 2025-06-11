Ad imageAd image
News

Gyakie joins Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025

Gyakie named among the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2025.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.
Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.

Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie has been named among the 11th annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2025, cementing her place as one of the continent’s most influential young talents.

The prestigious list, compiled annually by Forbes Africa, celebrates 30 of the most impactful and dynamic young Africans under the age of 30 across various sectors including business, technology, the creative arts, and sports.

Gyakie features in the Creative category, recognized for her contributions to music and her growing influence on the African and global music scene.

Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.
Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.

Known for her signature sound blending Afrobeat, R&B, and highlife, Gyakie first broke into the spotlight with her 2020 hit single “Forever,” which gained massive traction across Africa and beyond. Since then, she has continued to evolve as an artiste, collaborating with top international acts and performing on major stages around the world.

Gyakie’s inclusion in this year’s list not only celebrates her musical accomplishments but also underscores her influence as a cultural ambassador for Ghana and African music at large.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie
I didn’t want to ride on my father’s fame – Gyakie
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
I would make an R&B album with assured funding – KiDi
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose. Anabel Rose In Bloom experience at RiaBoss Open Mic
Next Article Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now! Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Ibee Melody erupts new sound craze in Northern Ghana with “Kakalika”
Music
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Music
Award-winning Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle set for Praise Reloaded 2025 with Nathaniel Bassey & more
News
Bogo Blay
New Music! Bogo Blay drops is out with ‘Mr Paul’
Music
Rapperholic Sarkodi
Hustlers Dream: Sarkodie collabs with Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC on new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

New artiste Kilo Dee
Kilo Dee: A new voice in Highlife – Debuts with ‘Odo’
Music
Amy Newman
Watch: Amy Newman releases stirring video for ‘When God Is Silent’
Music
Epixode. Photo Credit: Epixode/Facebook
I don’t want to be a celebrity – Epixode
News
King Promise with TGMA 2025 Plaques
King Promise shines at TGMA 2025 Nite with the Artiste Of The Year
News
Kwabena Kwabena Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena/Facebook
“It’s tough” – Kwabena Kwabena on balancing music with school
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like