Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July

Ras Kuuku teases his new Amapiano single “Sika Dam,” set for release on 7 July, with a confident snippet that’s already gaining attention.

Ghana Music
Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now!
Music icon Ras KuukuPhoto Credit: Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star Ras Kuuku has sent fans into a frenzy with news of his forthcoming single, Sika Dam, set to be released on 7th July, 2025.

Snippet of Ras Kuuku – Sika DamWatch Eda Mu by Ras Kuuku

The Puom Music frontman took to his social media pages with a bold teaser: Banger alert. Followers are already speculating that this could be another major hit from the artist behind favourites like Wo and Ghetto Youth.

Snippet of Ras Kuuku – Sika Dam

‘Sika Dam’, which roughly translates as ‘Money Overflow’ in Twi, is expected to touch on themes of success, hustle and abundance – all familiar territory for Ras Kuuku.

He shared a short snippet alongside the announcement, and the confident Amapiano vibe suggests a track that’s bound to resonate widely.

Watch Eda Mu by Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku continues to shape the Ghanaian music landscape, blending infectious rhythms with thought-provoking messages. As 7 July nears, anticipation is building for what could well be the song of the season.

The release will be distributed across all major streaming platforms through his official digital partners, MiPROMO.

You Might Also Like