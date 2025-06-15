Ad imageAd image
A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku

Pascal Obeng-Poku is honoured for his quiet but powerful role in mentoring Ghana’s next generation of musicians and worship leaders.

Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku
Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku. Photo Credit: Pascal Obeng-Poku

As the world marks Father’s Day with heartfelt tributes to men who have shaped lives both at home and beyond, the Ghanaian music industry salutes one of its most impactful yet quietly influential figures — Pascal Obeng-Poku.

Known in music circles as a gifted teacher, producer, director, and arranger, Pascal is more than just a technician of sound.

He is a mentor, a guide, and for many, a father-figure whose impact is deeply felt in classrooms, rehearsal halls, and recording studios across the country.

Whether he’s patiently walking a student through a challenging chord progression or sculpting the sound of a rising artist in the studio, Pascal’s work is marked by both intentionality and heart.

His leadership style is a delicate blend of discipline and inspiration — pushing musicians to not only master their craft but also discover their deeper purpose through music.

His recent directorial contribution to AshBenny’s 12-song album — with six tracks already live on streaming platforms — is a glowing example of Pascal’s signature touch.

Pascal Obeng-Poku

Pascal Obeng-Poku

He’s also at the helm of Gladys Nzelu’s forthcoming 12-track project, proving yet again that his presence behind the scenes often results in music that moves and transforms.

Pascal’s influence, however, goes far beyond production credits. As a piano and vocal instructor, he is celebrated for helping students unlock not just technical skill, but emotional and spiritual depth in their performances.

He’s known to ask questions that go beyond the notes: “What does this music awaken? What does it heal? What does it inspire?”

Your legacy plays on in every voice you’ve nurtured, every soul you’ve uplifted, and every song that bears your invisible fingerprints.

Dennis Katamanso

His legacy isn’t etched in awards or headlines — it lives in the lives he’s touched and the artists he’s shaped. From worship leaders to emerging stars, many owe their growth to his quiet but powerful guidance.

This Father’s Day, tributes have poured in from students, colleagues, and collaborators alike — all echoing one message: Thank you, Pascal, for being a father through music.

Follow Pascal Obeng-Poku on:

Instagram: @pascalquaver

