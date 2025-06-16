Amplifying Afrobeats at the Courtside: AD DJ joins BAL Season 5

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Ghanaian DJ, AD DJ is set to be the resident DJ for season five of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Imagine basketball coupled with vibes, fans cheering on their teams, the atmosphere charged with great sounding music, and AD DJ behind the turntables doing what he does best. Yes, picture that; happening live this April at the fifth season of the Basketball Africa League championship.

From the reactions being gathered online, quite a number of fans are super excited and hyped up to see their teams play, while anticipating AD’s performance on the turntables at this season’s championship.

AD DJ. Photo Credit: AD DJ/ BAL.

The Basketball Africa League, one of Africa’s premier male basketball leagues was founded in 2019 and is currently run by NBA Africa and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) which happens to be the heartthrob of basketball in Africa and has gathered quite a large following since its inception.

The BAL, which currently features 12 teams from 12 African countries, would soon begin its fifth season with playoffs starting in Rabat, Morocco. The game would be played over a course of 48 days across venues in Dakar-Senegal, Kigali-Rwanda and Pretoria-South Africa.

It is by no coincidence that well-renowned and talented DJ, AD DJ has been selected to be the resident DJ for the fifth season of BAL. He is well-known for his prowess on the turntables, and also made an appearance in South Africa last year.

This year, it is going to be bigger and better, as AD DJ makes his second appearance as resident DJ for the fifth season of BAL, playing in both the Arena and the FanZone in all four countries hosting this year’s season. As one of Africa’s best and fast rising internationally acclaimed DJ, AD DJ is dedicated to amplifying African music globally with keen attention to promoting Afrobeats. His ability to keep the crowd charged with great sounding music, is definitely going to leave its mark after this season’s championship, where unforgettable memories are going to be made.