DJ Wallpaper headlines Smirnoff In The Mix street party

In just a few weeks, Smirnoff in the Mix has gone from a fresh concept to one of the most talked-about experiences in the city. Created to spotlight Ghana’s vibrant DJ culture, the series has quickly made waves by giving DJs a vibrant platform to shine, connect with audiences, and create magical nightlife moments.Now in its 4th edition, Smirnoff in the Mix is already living up to its promise and the weekend’s event proved exactly why it’s become the place to be.

Hosted at yet another secret location, the night was pure fire. Headliner DJ Wallpaper, the talented club DJ and Lynx Entertainment collaborator who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique journey and impressive achievements, took full command of the crowd, weaving Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, and dancehall into one seamless, high-voltage set.

Not even the rain could slow things down, the energy stayed sky-high, and the crowd kept moving like the rain was part of the set.

Patrons at Smirnoff In the Mix. Credit: Smirnoff In the Mix.

Before DJ Wallpaper took full control of the night, DJ Phantom stepped up and set the tone right. As always, he came ready to “cook,” serving a blend of styles with smooth transitions that set the perfect mood and built excitement for what was next. His performance added a vibrant layer to the evening, showing why he’s a respected name in Ghana’s DJ scene.

The night also attracted a number of notable influencers who came through to support and turn up including Kojo Junior, Sabina Dzifa, Dancegodlloyd, Chiderah David, among others further proving that Smirnoff in the Mix is where culture, community, and creativity collide.

For weeks, Smirnoff In The Mix has been the city’s best-kept secret, exclusive locations,and unforgettable energy. If you were lucky enough to be in the know, you experienced the underground wave that had everyone talking.

In celebration of 65 years of Guinness Ghana, Smirnoff is throwing the doors wide open. On June 27th from 6PM, the Joy FM Street comes alive for a bigger and better edition of Smirnoff In The Mix, and this time, everyone’s invited.

Expect electric DJ sets, refreshing flavours, and an unmatched street vibe as we wrap up this iconic series in true Smirnoff style. The beat never stops, the vibe keeps evolving, and the night promises to be one for the books.

No gatekeeping, just good energy, great music, and a celebration that brings us all together. Together, we do we.