I can create with a clear mind here – Headie One on Ghana

Headie One says being in Ghana gives him clarity and helps him create more freely.

Ghana Music
Headie One. Photo Credit: Headie One/Instagram.
Popular British rapper Headie One has opened up about his deep-rooted connection to Ghana. According to the multifaceted artist, Ghana remains a creative sanctuary for him.

In an exclusive interview with Creative Accra magazine, the rapper shared his connection to Ghana, the peace the country offers him, and how it influences his sound.

“It’s just home. Most of my family is still really in touch with Ghana. My grandparents live here, and I even spent some time in school out here.”

Headie One. Photo Credit: Headie One/Instagram.
For Headie, the connection goes beyond family. Ghana’s slower pace gives him room to breathe — and create.

For Headie One, his connection to Ghana goes family and nostalgia. Rather, Ghana’s slower pace gives him room to breathe and create. “I feel like I can create with a clear mind here,” he noted. “It’s helped me feel more confident experimenting with that Afro sound.”

He added that being in Ghana makes the music flow easier. “There’s peace, perspective, and a kind of stillness that makes the sound hit differently.”

When asked what the UK still hasn’t figured out about him that Ghana already knows, Headie One noted, “The UK sees the serious side. Ghana gets the relaxed version of me. I laugh a lot here, it brings that out of me. Ghanaians are chilled — and hilarious too.”

Born Irving Ampofo Adjei, Headie One has carved a name for himself as one of Britain’s most distinct rap voices. Known for blending drill with melodic influences, his work continues to reflect his identity, perspectives and shaped by both London and Accra.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
