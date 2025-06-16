US-Based Paappa Yawson signs with Zagazaa Empire Records

Ghanaian-born US-based gospel sensation Paappa Yawson, known offstage as Enoch Ansah, continues to make waves in the gospel and urban music scenes with his unique sound and powerful message.

Now officially signed to one of Africa’s most prestigious record labels, Zagazaa Empire Records, Paappa Yawson is set to take his musical career to even greater heights.

Recognized as one of the few urban gospel acts making significant impact internationally, Paappa Yawson is best known with his beautiful song “Nsu Mma Me” a soul-stirring track that has garnered widespread attention and airplay across various platforms.

With his recent signing to Zagazaa Empire Records, a label known for pushing boundaries and elevating African talent on the global stage, fans can expect a new wave of music from the rising gospel star.

The label is currently working on a major collaboration with Paappa Yawson and one of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, promising a track that blends powerful gospel with contemporary sounds.

In addition, Paappa Yawson has teamed up with none other than Kofi Kinaata, the “King of the West,” for an upcoming masterpiece that fans are already eagerly anticipating.

This collaboration is expected to fuse lyrical depth with spiritual inspiration a hallmark of both artists.