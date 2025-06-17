Ad imageAd image
News

Gyakie discusses music and creativity with UG students

Gyakie joins students at the University of Ghana for a guest session in an English course on Introduction to African Literature.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Gyakie at UG. Credit: KOA/X.
Gyakie at UG. Credit: KOA/X.

Ghanaian singer Gyakie made a surprise appearance in an English class at the University of Ghana, engaging students on themes in African literature and how they reflect in her music. The session formed part of the Introduction to African Literature course.

The engagement is said to have fielded questions on her songwriting, use of language, and cultural influences. Her new single “Sankofa”, believed to be the lead for her upcoming album After Midnight, became a key point of discussion.

She described the song as a reflection on identity and the importance of looking back to move forward.

Students explored how her lyrics align with the course’s focus on storytelling and self-expression in African creative works. The visit offered an interactive link between classroom theory and contemporary Ghanaian music.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Gyakie joins Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025
The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie
I didn’t want to ride on my father’s fame – Gyakie
New video! Gyakie captures love’s second chances in new single ‘Sankofa’
Gyakie returns with ‘Sankofa’ ahead of intimate debut album
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 - Full Details HERE! Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kay Dizzle
Odo: Kay Dizzle releases animated music video for love song
Music
Agya Koo Nimo
Agya Koo Nimo states his love for Shatta Wale’s work
News
Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now!
Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
News
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
New artiste Kilo Dee
Kilo Dee: A new voice in Highlife – Debuts with ‘Odo’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 - Full Details HERE!
Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’
Music
Medikal
Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges
OT n Aiges drop Amapiano-Hiplife fusion ‘Are You Aware’
Music
Carry Me Go - Kurl Songx
Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like