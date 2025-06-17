Gyakie discusses music and creativity with UG students

Ghanaian singer Gyakie made a surprise appearance in an English class at the University of Ghana, engaging students on themes in African literature and how they reflect in her music. The session formed part of the Introduction to African Literature course.

The engagement is said to have fielded questions on her songwriting, use of language, and cultural influences. Her new single “Sankofa”, believed to be the lead for her upcoming album After Midnight, became a key point of discussion.

She described the song as a reflection on identity and the importance of looking back to move forward.

My ENGL 314: Introduction to African Literature class had the privilege of having @Gyakie_ visit and field questions related to her music and creative expression.

Students explored how her lyrics align with the course’s focus on storytelling and self-expression in African creative works. The visit offered an interactive link between classroom theory and contemporary Ghanaian music.