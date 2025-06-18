Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025

The TGMA National Music Summit 2025 is set to take centre stage on Friday, June 21, in celebration of World Music Day.

The highly anticipated event will take place live at the British Council, starting at 1:30 PM. It will bring key players in the music industry for an afternoon of dialogue, collaboration, and celebration of musical excellence.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have been a cornerstone of the Ghanaian music industry for 26 years and counting. They have been celebrating local talent across diverse genres.

Topics for TGMA National Music Summit 2025

The National Music Summit, held as part of the TGMA 2025 season, is one of the industry’s most influential platform, bringing together musicians, producers, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the growth and future of Ghanaian music.

According to organizers, the summit is expected to spark critical conversations around the evolution of Ghanaian music and its place on the global stage.

In a statement on the official website, they encourage participation with the words: “Book your seat as we celebrate the power of music”.

How To Register

Seats can be reserved by visiting the official website at www.ghanamusicawards.com or by scanning the QR code and promotional materials available on the site.

This year’s summit will feature a series of engaging panel discussions and presentations, covering key topics such as From Passion to Profit, Pitching to Media Houses, and Getting Inspired.