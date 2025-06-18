Ad imageAd image
News

Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025

Join top music minds at the TGMA National Music Summit 2025 on June 21 for panels, networking & celebration of Ghanaian talent.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
TGMA National Music Summit 2025
TGMA National Music Summit 2025Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The TGMA National Music Summit 2025 is set to take centre stage on Friday, June 21, in celebration of World Music Day.

Contents
Topics for TGMA National Music Summit 2025How To Register

The highly anticipated event will take place live at the British Council, starting at 1:30 PM. It will bring key players in the music industry for an afternoon of dialogue, collaboration, and celebration of musical excellence.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have been a cornerstone of the Ghanaian music industry for 26 years and counting. They have been celebrating local talent across diverse genres.

Topics for TGMA National Music Summit 2025

The National Music Summit, held as part of the TGMA 2025 season, is one of the industry’s most influential platform, bringing together musicians, producers, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the growth and future of Ghanaian music.

According to organizers, the summit is expected to spark critical conversations around the evolution of Ghanaian music and its place on the global stage.

In a statement on the official website, they encourage participation with the words: “Book your seat as we celebrate the power of music”.

How To Register

Seats can be reserved by visiting the official website at www.ghanamusicawards.com or by scanning the QR code and promotional materials available on the site.

This year’s summit will feature a series of engaging panel discussions and presentations, covering key topics such as From Passion to Profit, Pitching to Media Houses, and Getting Inspired.

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
“Can’t Tell It All” but The Core – A Review
On Your Radar: Check out the top picks for May
Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article Sablar Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl calls on Jamz & Lali x Lola for new single “IDC”
Music
Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku
A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku
News
Phrankie
Phrankie creates magic on new song ‘Far Away’ feat. D Jay
Music
For The Popping by King Paluta
King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’
Music
Joe Mettle
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Sablar
Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
Music
Kobby Rankz
New music! Kobby Rankz drops motivational Dancehall anthem ‘Survivor’
Music
Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 - Full Details HERE!
Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’
Music
Kay Dizzle
Odo: Kay Dizzle releases animated music video for love song
Music
Medikal
Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like