Bro Philemon hints at comeback to gospel music scene

Award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, and composer Bro Philemon, originally from Takoradi and currently based in China, has finally broken his silence after an extended period of low visibility in the gospel music scene.

Known for his powerful vocals and spirit-filled songs, Bro Philemon had fans wondering about his whereabouts and whether he had stepped away from music entirely.

In recent years, whispers have circulated in the gospel community that Bro Philemon has been collaborating behind the scenes with a few international artists from the USA, UK, and the Philippines.

However, no concrete updates have emerged, leaving many to speculate about his active status in ministry and music.

Bro Philemon known in real life as Ishmael Philemon Ackon was one of the first Ghanaian gospel artists to win at the maiden edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Nigeria in 2014, has also been honored at the Africa Gospel Music Awards UK (2014) and the Shine Awards (2018) as a Foreign-based Ghanaian artist.

Bro Philemon

With renewed focus and a heart full of worship, Bro Philemon is preparing to bless the gospel world again. His upcoming projects promise to deliver the same anointed sound he’s known for, with even more depth, maturity, and global reach.

“I’ve been occupied with my business work, which admittedly took me away from the music scene for a while. But I’m back, and I’ve got loads of beautiful, soul-soothing music ready for everyone”, Bro Philemon explained,

Outside of music, Bro Philemon is a successful entrepreneur, serving as the CEO of P&D MPC HK CO., LTD. in Hong Kong and Philemon’s Supply Management SZ Co. Limited in Shenzhen, China — roles that have contributed to his time away from music but also provided him with fresh inspiration.

Some of his previously released songs include: It Is Well, All The Glory, Me Da W’ase (Thank You), Sweetest Name (ft. the legendary Mrs. Amy Newman), and Fill Me Up.