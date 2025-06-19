Ad imageAd image
News

Bro Philemon hints at comeback to gospel music scene

After years of low visibility, gospel singer Bro Philemon announces his comeback with new projects, and global collaborations.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Gospel artiste Bro Philemon
Gospel artiste Bro PhilemonPhoto Credit: Bro Philemon

Award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, and composer Bro Philemon, originally from Takoradi and currently based in China, has finally broken his silence after an extended period of low visibility in the gospel music scene.

Known for his powerful vocals and spirit-filled songs, Bro Philemon had fans wondering about his whereabouts and whether he had stepped away from music entirely.

In recent years, whispers have circulated in the gospel community that Bro Philemon has been collaborating behind the scenes with a few international artists from the USA, UK, and the Philippines.

However, no concrete updates have emerged, leaving many to speculate about his active status in ministry and music.

Bro Philemon known in real life as Ishmael Philemon Ackon was one of the first Ghanaian gospel artists to win at the maiden edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Nigeria in 2014, has also been honored at the Africa Gospel Music Awards UK (2014) and the Shine Awards (2018) as a Foreign-based Ghanaian artist.

Bro Philemon

With renewed focus and a heart full of worship, Bro Philemon is preparing to bless the gospel world again. His upcoming projects promise to deliver the same anointed sound he’s known for, with even more depth, maturity, and global reach.

“I’ve been occupied with my business work, which admittedly took me away from the music scene for a while. But I’m back, and I’ve got loads of beautiful, soul-soothing music ready for everyone”, Bro Philemon explained,

Outside of music, Bro Philemon is a successful entrepreneur, serving as the CEO of P&D MPC HK CO., LTD. in Hong Kong and Philemon’s Supply Management SZ Co. Limited in Shenzhen, China — roles that have contributed to his time away from music but also provided him with fresh inspiration.

Some of his previously released songs include: It Is Well, All The Glory, Me Da W’ase (Thank You), Sweetest Name (ft. the legendary Mrs. Amy Newman), and Fill Me Up.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Audio: Higher Ground by Bro Philemon
Audio: Guan Hw3 Fo by Bro. Philemon
Audio: The Song & The Dance by Bro. Philemon feat. Jeremy Rayborn Hall
Audio: All The Glory by Bro. Philemon
Video: Guan Hwe Fo by Bro. Philemon
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Patrick Chordson Moore Path To Peace: Patrick Chordson Moore releases therapeutic album
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Joe Mettle
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Skyface SDW. Photo Credit: Badex.
Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song
Music
Sarkodie
Sarkodie teams up with Kweku Smoke for intense new song ‘Violence’
Music
Medikal
Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Patrick Chordson Moore
Path To Peace: Patrick Chordson Moore releases therapeutic album
Music
Tsie for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Tsie is Ready to Share All the Gem
Discovery
Yaa Jackson
Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson
Music
Sablar
Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
Music
Kobby Rankz
New music! Kobby Rankz drops motivational Dancehall anthem ‘Survivor’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News

You Might Also Like