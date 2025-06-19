Ad imageAd image
Samini Eyes Film After 8th Studio Album “Origin8A”

Reggae legend Samini plans a transition into films after Origin8A, his eighth studio album.

Samini. Photo Credit: Samini/Instagram.
Samini. Photo Credit: Samini/Instagram.

Ghanaian reggae icon Samini has revealed intentions to venture into the world of film following the release of his much-anticipated 8th studio album, Origin8A.

Speaking during a media interaction with George Quaye‘s PrimeTime show, Samini expressed a deep desire to translate his personal and artistic journey into visual storytelling.

“After the Origin8A album, we just might do a film… Cos I believe that the film industry needs some light to be thrown out there… and I believe that, if some of us come onboard, it will make it bigger,” he stated.

Emphasizing the musician’s capability to take on an acting career, Samini was praised by George Quaye, who cited him as a super talented actor and added that Samini needs to pursue that dream.

In an exclusive detail on his upcoming 8th studio album, Samini claimed that his protégés Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinnata, R2bees’s Mugeez, and Kaakie are a few of the surprising features in the album.

The infectious “Time Bomb” hitmaker recently made a powerful return to showbiz with the release of “Chaana,” a classic collaboration with South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir, marking his comeback after a four-year break to pursue his education.

Watch Chaana via YouTube:

Directed by YAW SKYFACE

John Awayevu, professionally known as RICH PEN, is an on-air personality and an experienced writer in the Ghanaian arts and cultural industry. He is driven by a deep passion for storytelling, strategic communication, and cultural engagement, particularly within the African music scene.
Path To Peace: Patrick Chordson Moore releases therapeutic album
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
DSCVRY: TSIE is Ready to Share All the Gem
Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
