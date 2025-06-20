Smirnoff In The Mix returns with street edition to celebrate Guinness Ghana’s 65 Years of Boldness

Smirnoff, known as the life of the party, is set to host a one-night-only Street Edition of Smirnoff In The Mix in celebration of Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary.

Originally an exclusive series of DJ-led house parties shared through group chats and whispers, the experience is now opening up,giving more Ghanaians the opportunity to enjoy the vibrant energy, refreshing flavour, and dynamic sound that define the series.The celebration takes place on Joy FM Street (Faanofa Street) in Accra on Thursday, 27th June 2025, kicking off from 6:00 PM till late.

“Smirnoff In The Mix reflects everything the brand stands for,fun, freedom, and bringing people together,” said Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs,Guinness Ghana. “It’s about the music or moments, creating a space where everyone feels welcome to be themselves, vibe together, and celebrate the energy that connects us. That’s what Smirnoff,and this platform is all about.”

Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.

Over the past four editions, Smirnoff In The Mix has become more than just a party,it’s grown into a space where music lovers, party enthusiasts, and cultural tastemakers come together to express themselves and celebrate as one. It’s always been about the collective energy, the shared moments, and the vibe we create together.That spirit lives on in the Smirnoff In The Mix Street Edition,a special celebration in honour of Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary and the vibrant community that has made this journey possible.

“Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating with our consumers, who have been an integral part of our journey. This street party is our way of saying thank you and amplifying the energy that unites us all,” said Ranstina Opare-Saforo, Guinness Ghana’s Corporate Communications Manager.

Headlining the night is the ever-electric DJ Lord OTB, supported by an explosive lineup of Ghana’s hottest DJs, DJ Phantom, DJ Wallpaper, Chichi DJ, Merqury Quaye, DJ Nyce, and Ad DJ. These DJs are not only known for their unmatched skills but are also celebrated winners from the Ghana DJ Awards platform, bringing their credentials and dynamic artistry to the event. The charismatic MC Nana King and the vibrant Kojo Manuel, are set to energize the crowd and keep the vibes flowing seamlessly throughout the event.

The Smirnoff In The Mix Street Edition promises an energetic and immersive celebration of music and culture. With carefully curated sets, surprise DJ line-ups and a lively crowd, this event brings the true spirit of the party to the streets. It’s about dancing together, feeling the rhythm, and celebrating the creative energy that unites us. This is how Smirnoff shows up for the culture: with flavour, fun, and a vibe that everyone can be part of.