Ad imageAd image
News

Smirnoff In The Mix returns with street edition to celebrate Guinness Ghana’s 65 Years of Boldness

Smirnoff In The Mix, Street Edition, a celebration of flavour, sound, and Guinness Ghana at 65.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.
Smirnoff In The Mix.Credit: Smirnoff.

Smirnoff, known as the life of the party, is set to host a one-night-only Street Edition of Smirnoff In The Mix in celebration of Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary.

Originally an exclusive series of DJ-led house parties shared through group chats and whispers, the experience is now opening up,giving more Ghanaians the opportunity to enjoy the vibrant energy, refreshing flavour, and dynamic sound that define the series.The celebration takes place on Joy FM Street (Faanofa Street) in Accra on Thursday, 27th June 2025, kicking off from 6:00 PM till late.

“Smirnoff In The Mix reflects everything the brand stands for,fun, freedom, and bringing people together,” said Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs,Guinness Ghana. “It’s about the music or moments, creating a space where everyone feels welcome to be themselves, vibe together, and celebrate the energy that connects us. That’s what Smirnoff,and this platform is all about.”

Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.
Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.

Over the past four editions, Smirnoff In The Mix has become more than just a party,it’s grown into a space where music lovers, party enthusiasts, and cultural tastemakers come together to express themselves and celebrate as one. It’s always been about the collective energy, the shared moments, and the vibe we create together.That spirit lives on in the Smirnoff In The Mix Street Edition,a special celebration in honour of Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary and the vibrant community that has made this journey possible.

Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating with our consumers, who have been an integral part of our journey. This street party is our way of saying thank you and amplifying the energy that unites us all,” said Ranstina Opare-Saforo, Guinness Ghana’s Corporate Communications Manager.

Headlining the night is the ever-electric DJ Lord OTB, supported by an explosive lineup of Ghana’s hottest DJs, DJ Phantom, DJ Wallpaper, Chichi DJ, Merqury Quaye, DJ Nyce, and Ad DJ. These DJs are not only known for their unmatched skills but are also celebrated winners from the Ghana DJ Awards platform, bringing their credentials and dynamic artistry to the event. The charismatic MC Nana King and the vibrant Kojo Manuel, are set to energize the crowd and keep the vibes flowing seamlessly throughout the event.

The Smirnoff In The Mix Street Edition promises an energetic and immersive celebration of music and culture. With carefully curated sets, surprise DJ line-ups and a lively crowd, this event brings the true spirit of the party to the streets. It’s about dancing together, feeling the rhythm, and celebrating the creative energy that unites us. This is how Smirnoff shows up for the culture: with flavour, fun, and a vibe that everyone can be part of.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
DJ Wallpaper amplifies the pulse as Smirnoff In The Mix prepares to hit the streets in celebration of flavour, sound, and Guinness Ghana at 65
Merqury Quaye takes the charge at Smirnoff In The Mix Vol. 3
Smirnoff In the Mix Vol. 2 celebrates Ghana’s DJ Culture with Chichi DJ
Smirnoff In The Mix debuts with DJ Lord OTB
Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’: A fresh spin on Ghana’s DJ culture
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Brenny Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Sablar
Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
Music
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Carry Me Go - Kurl Songx
Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx
Music
Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku
A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”
Reviews
Camidoh
Camidoh captures the power of overcoming struggles in ‘Ayekoo’ video
Music
Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG releases ‘Spirit Of New Africa’ album
Music
Perez Musik
Perez Musik inspires with ‘By Prayer’ – A new song for believers
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music