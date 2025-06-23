I don’t want to be a genre-bound artist – AratheJay

AratheJay says his music goes beyond genre and focuses more on spirit and meaning. The new-age artist wants to be known for substance rather than label centred.

In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, he stressed that the core of his music is spiritual and he aims to embrace all facets of music rather than just a genre in sharing his message.

“I don’t want to be seen through the lens of doing genre-based music. My style is basically spiritual because I believe music is spiritual. I believe the genre is just the vehicle or channel to transport the message,” he shared.

AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo

“I think most of the time I could appear as genre-based because of maybe the audience, my team or probably people around me. You know when people usually say ‘Oh you’re good at this type of music’. It is good to find your niche but as an artist, it is also liberating to take in all the forms of music than to limit yourself to one style. So for me, the core of my music is spiritual and I base more of my music on being conscious,” he stressed.

Since his breakout moment with “Sankofa” in 2017, AratheJay has evolved into one of Ghana’s most distinct voices in the new wave. His debut project, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule”, earned critical praise, with songs like “Jesus Christ 2,” “Fire,” and “Chosen” pulling in millions of streams and scoring spots on major charts. He’s also picked up nods at the TGMA and wins at the 3Music Awards.

But AratheJay says the attention should not shift focus from his deeper intent. “I want to sing about love and everything, but I want to make sure it adds something to people. It is why I stay away from derogatory terms. I want people to wake up and think about what I said or remember the things I say when they hear my music.”

His new single “Alaji Popping” is out now and teases the next installment of his “Finding Nimo” series, which is expected later this year.